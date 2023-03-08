Raquel Leviss Files For Restraining Order Against Scheana Shay: I'm Not Safe With That Crazy Bish Around!

Folks, the Vanderpump Rules cast is in the midst of a civil war that could forever alter the social landscape of West Hollywood.

And Raquel Leviss is taking no prisoners, going nuclear, salting the earth, etc.

In fact, watching her behavior over the past week, you’d think she was the victim in all of this and not, ya know — the chick who had an affair with her close friend’s longterm boyfriend.

Yes, as you’ve likely heard by now, Tom Sandoval and Raquel were banging behind Ariana Madix’s back for several months.

Tom Sandoval has been caught cheating on Ariana Madix. But he might be able to make some money from his bad behavior! (Photo vias Instagram)

They were busted in dramatic fashion last week, when Ariana discovered explicit photos and videos from Raquel on Tom’s phone.

Obviously, Sandoval is the guiltier party here, as he was the one who was involved in a monogamous nine-year relationship at the time of the affair.

But still, Raquel and Ariana were friends, and you’d think the former would be at least a little apologetic.

Instead, she’s leaning into her villain era by taking legal action against her entire social circle!

Raquel Leviss attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

First, Raquel threatened to sue members of the Vanderpump cast for sharing among themselves the pics and videos that Ariana found on Tom’s phone.

Now, she’s targeted one former SUR staffer in particular.

And ironically, it’s the ex-hostess who used to be her biggest defender!

Raquel Leviss and Scheana Shay used to be friends. (Photo via Instagram)

Yes, as recently as last week, Scheana Shay fully had Raquel’s back.

Now, according to a new report from TMZ, Raquel has filed for a restraining order against Scheana.

The news comes just days after Scheana allegedly assaulted Raquel while the two of them were in New York for an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

Raquel has filed for a restraining order against Scheana! (Photo via Instagram)

Initial reports indicated that Scheana had given Raquel a black eye, but now it seems that Leviss was exaggerating the situation.

But even though the NYC altercation — if it happened at all — was probably nothing more than a shoving match, Raquel wants police to believe that she feels physically threatened by Scheana.

From a PR standpoint, of course, this is an outrageously bad move.

Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss. (Photo via Instagram)

Raquel already had a reputation as the most sheltered and entitled member of the Vanderpump cast, and calling the police on people who said mean things about her certainly won’t do much to dispel that notion.

It’s unclear at this time what specifically Raquel is accusing Scheana of doing, or if the courts granted her request for a restraining order.

It is clear, however, that Raquel might need to toughen up if she wants to win this fight.

Raquel Leviss attends DailyMail.com and TMX opening celebration of Schwartz & Sandy’s on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com)

After all, the Bravo-verse has always been a war zone.

And by sleeping with Sandoval, Raquel placed a huge target on her own back.

It’s kind of like the situation that Scheana was in with Brandi Glanville and Eddie Cibrian.

If only Raquel could ask her former friend for advice …