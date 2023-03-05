Tom Sandoval Breaks Silence Amid Ugly Cheating Scandal: “Sorry for Everything”

Give Tom Sandoval the teeniest, tiniest bit of credit:

He isn’t trying to make any excuses.

The Vanderpump Rules star is embroiled in a very messy scandal, having just been dumped by Ariana Madix because he had allegedly been carrying on affair with fellow cast member Raquel Leviss.

Madix discovered the relationship a few days ago by finding sexts on Sandoval’s phone.

Tom Sandoval

Pretty terrible stuff all around, but at least Sandoval isn’t trying to pretend otherwise.

He just broke his silence on the split and the reasons behind it.

“Hey, I fully understand an deserve ur anger & disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz, my friends and family out of this situation, Sandoval, 39, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, March 4, adding:

“Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing.”

Tom Sandoval

The musician and restaurateur is referring here to business partner Tom Schwartz.

The two co-own Schwartz & Sandy’s Lounge, a Los Angeles bar.

Their business has been inundated with negative reviews of late… to the point where Yelp temporarily paused write-ups due to the spam-like influx.

Sandoval asked critics this weekend to remember that he isn’t the only one invested in the restaurant.

“Also, Schwartz & Sandy’s might have my name on it, but also there are 3 other partners and 20 employees, who especially rely on the restaurant for income for them and their families,” he continued.

“Just like TomTom, I’m a small part of a much bigger thing.

“Please direct ur anger towards me and not them. They did nothing wrong.”

Sandoval, conversely, did A LOT wrong.

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval

He and Madix had been together for nine years.

Last Wednesday night, while supporting her then-boyfriend’s band, Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras, at a concern in Los Angeles, she saw the aforementioned inappropriate messages between Leviss and Sandoval on his phone.

“This has been going on for upwards of 6 months — all the while, Tom was sleeping next to Ariana in bed,” a source told People Magazine.

“She was completely blindsided by this; devastated doesn’t even scratch the surface of how she feels.”

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval

Concluded Sandoval on Instagram:

“I’m so sorry that my partners, Greg, Brett, and Schwartz and our employees have to suffer for my actions.

“I will be taking a step back & taking a hiatus out of respect for my employees & partners.

“I need some time to address everything else. Sorry for everything.”