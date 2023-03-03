Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Split! Because He Slept with Raquel Leviss!

According to a shocking new report, it’s all over between Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix.

And for a rather sordid reason, too.

Insiders have told TMZ that the couple recently split because Tom cheated on Ariana with Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss, a development that is sure to rock the cast of this long-time Bravo reality show.

TMZ reports that Ariana found out about the affair just a few days ago and then wasted no time in kicking Sandoval to the romantic curb.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 19: (L-R) Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval attend DailyMail.com and TMX opening celebration of Schwartz & Sandy’s on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com)

There’s more, though: Vanderpump Rules producers apparently learned of what transpired and quickly fired up their cameras to document the fallout among everyone who appears on the show.

We might even see footage of the ugly break-up on screen this season.

How psyched must Bravo executives be right about now?!?

As far as timelines go, Ariana was with Tom just this past Wednesday to celebrate the release of the latter’s latest single and perform with his band.

However, sources close to Sandoval tell us the two have been on the outs for quite a long period of time.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

After this new broke, Raquel’s ex-fiancé James Kennedy posted the following Instagram:

“Hope you all feel as sick as I do. This explains everything.”

Leviss dumped Kennedy in December 2021 admitting her “heart wasn’t fully in it.”

On last week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, meanwhile, Leviss went off on Kennedy after finding out he had cheated on her with Lala Kent.

In the trailer for Vanderpump Rules Season 10, it was suggested Tom and Ariana were in an open relationship… but Ariana later shut that down speculation, tweeting:

“We dont have an open relationship. i’m really not that cool. thought that was obvious. bisexual ≠ polyamorous.”

Leviss, of course, made out with Tom Schwartz at Scheana Shay’s wedding this season as well, further complicating pretty much everything.

She and Sandoval got together way back in 2013 when Ariana joined the program as a full-time regular.

While neither has addressed the split publicly as of this writing, Ariana has deleted her Instagram account. So you know this is serious!

We’ll update this story as more relevant news breaks.

Until then, not exactly the best look for Sandoval or Leviss, is it?!?