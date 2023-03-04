Ariana Madix Found SEXTS Between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss: Behind This Ugly Split

As you’ve likely heard about by now, Ariana Madix broke up this week with Tom Sandoval.

As you’ve likely also heard about by now, Madix made this decision after finding out that Sandoval had been sleeping with Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss.

Crazy, right?!?

Or maybe not too crazy, if you’re familiar with this cast at all.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are no more. That’s what happens when you cheat with a friend.

We now have an update on what led to this split.

According to TMZ, Sandoval and Madix were together on Wednesday night and seemingly on great terms.

But then Ariana discovered text messages that were “sexual in nature” between Tom and Raquel, leading to a confrontation between the reality stars.

Madix later told friends she discovered Tom and Raquel had been sleeping together since last summer, a timeline backed up on Friday by People Magazine.

“This has been going on for upwards of 6 months — all the while, Tom was sleeping next to Ariana in bed,” an insider told People.

“She was completely blindsided by this; devastated doesn’t even scratch the surface of how she feels.

“This is someone she thought she knew; someone she planned to spend the rest of her life with.

“You can’t even put into words that betrayal.”

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

Sandoval and Madix initially confirmed their relationship during the show’s Season 2 reunion in 2014.

In the years since then, they’ve bought a house together, became dog parents, and co-wrote a book about cocktail recipes.

“I would say definitely having a good banter, communication, and taking adventures together,” Tom once told Bravo of the keys to their connection, with Ariana chiming in at the time as follows:

“I would say being friends first. Because when you’re friends with somebody in addition to being in a relationship with them — or before being in a relationship with them — you really get to know that person on a level that’s not just ‘I think they’re hot. Do they think I’m hot?’

“I think that level of connection is really important.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 19: (L-R) Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval attend DailyMail.com and TMX opening celebration of Schwartz & Sandy’s on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com)

That was back then.

Now? Bravo cameras have already jumped into action, multiple outlets report, as they’ve spoken to all parties involved and hope to air break-up footage during the ongoing season of Vanderpump Rules.

On stage Friday at the City National Grove in Anaheim, California, Sandoval reportedly asked the crowd:

“Have you ever been one of the most hated people in America?”

An onlooker says fans began proceeded to yell “Ariana!” to which Tom replied: “We love her.”