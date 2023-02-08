Christine Brown: I’ve Got a Boyfriend, And He’s Amazing!!!!

Note to Kody Brown:

You may wanna look away for a few moments.

Not that we really care very much about your reaction to the following story, if we’re being honest. We’re just trying to issue a warning because…

… CHRISTINE BROWN HAS A BOYFRIEND!

Wrote the star as a caption to this picture: "Weather doesn't hinder me when it comes to wearing what I want. What I wanted to wear was a light sweater. Comfort is my favorite outfit, well that and powerful. Those are two good outfits."

The Sister Wives star broke this personal bombshell late Tuesday on her Instagram Stories page.

“I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told her fans, adding of her unnamed lover:

“He is wonderful, and romantic, and so kind.

“He is everything I’ve been looking for.”

Christine Brown looks downright gorgeous, doesn't she?

Christine, of course, was spiritually married to Kody from 1994 through late 2021; they share six children.

In November of the aforementioned year, Christine announced that she was leaving Kody and moving back to her native state of Utah.

After her divorce, Christine said that she was dating again “for fun,” stating in December:

“If there happens to be a love of my life, boom! Sign me up. Of course, I’d love a love of my life. That would be great. But probably not yet.

“My energy’s not quite right for that situation.”

Christine Brown looks rather pleased with her life in this photo. We’re so glad she left Kody!

She emphasized at the time that she wasn’t in the market for anything too serious, but continued in a conversation with The Today Show:

“I might do two dates with one guy. And two dates is kind of where we’re ending it right now.”

“But I’ll do one date for sure. And then if we like each other, we’ll go out again. Then after that, it gets scary. It’s super, super scary.

“I don’t want anything serious. I just want to have fun. I like my life too much to mess with any kind of a serious relationship.

“My life is wonderful, my routines are wonderful, I love it.”

Christine Brown has a big smile on her face in this still image from part three of the Sister Wives tell-all.

On her Instagram Stories post, the TLC personality gushed over her new guy, whom she has not named yet. Nor has she provided any personal details about him.

“He’s absolutely a dream come true and I’m so excited to show you guys pictures and everything in a little bit,” Christine said.

“Right now I’m just keeping him to myself.

“I will let you guys know a little more information later. I’m just— ahhh!—so excited.”

Christine Brown is clearly doing very well for herself now that she’s single. Check out this Instagram photo from December 2022.

Just a few days prior to this confirmation, Christine said she was dating again and asked followers for advice.

But maybe she doesn’t need any!

Christine even revealed on Tuesday that her boyfriend has met daughter Truely, saying that her mystery man acted “incredibly” with the 12-year old.

Kody is yet to speak on this major step for his ex, but he tried to sound magnanimous during the Season 16 Tell-All episode, which aired in February 2022.

“I hope she gets married,” Kody told host Sukanya Krishnan. “I hope she has a wonderful relationship. I hope she’s happy.”

