LeBron James Becomes NBA's All-Time Scoring Leader, Breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's 38-Year-Old Record!

Among NBA obsessives, the debate over which legendary player is the league’s true GOAT will continue to rage for many years to come.

But in the third quarter of a 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, LeBron James made a powerful argument for why he’s the greatest to ever take the court.

With a simple fadeaway jumper that never would have made the game’s highlight reel under normal circumstances, LeBron earned his 38,387th career point, making him the league’s all-time leading scorer.

Laker legend Kareem Abdul Jabbar broke Wilt Chamberlain’s previous record back in 1984 (the year LeBron was born).

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers attempts a shot in front of Jalen Williams #8 of the Oklahoma City Thunder on his way to passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

By the time he retired five years later, Jabbar had seemingly put the record out of reach for future generations.

But as he’s done so many times in his life, James once again achieved the impossible last night.

In front of a star-studded crowd that included celebrity well-wishers such as Usher and Jay-Z, LeBron set a record that’s likely to stand for a very, very long time.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers smiles as he is interviewed at the end of the game after passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

“I write ‘The Man In The Arena’ on my shoe every single night from Theodore Roosevelt,” James said in a press conference after the game.

“Tonight, I actually felt like I was sitting on top of the arena when that shot went in, and the roar from the crowd. I’m not sure if I would be able to feel that feeling again, unless it’s a game-winning Finals shot.”

LeBron said the occasion enabled him to share an unprecedented moment with his wife, mother, and children, all of whom were in attendance.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers poses for a picture with his family at the end of the game after passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

“Everything just stopped. It gave me an opportunity to embrace it and look around and seeing my family, the fans, my friends. It was pretty cool,” James said.

“I probably can count on my hands how many times I have cried in 20 years, either in happiness or in defeat. So that moment was one of them when I kind of teared up a little bit,” he continued.

“It was ‘I can’t believe what’s going on’ tears.”

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers scores on a layup needing two more points to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Obviously, LeBron has experienced just about every sort of success imaginable over the course of his legendary career.

James has led teams to four NBA championships; he’s been crowned league MVP four times, and he has two Olympic gold medals shining in his trophy case.

But clearly, last night’s achievement was one that will most stand out to James when he reflects on his years as arguably the world’s most dominant athlete.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ceremoniously hands LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers the ball after James passed Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

It was a moment enhanced by the presence of James’ loved ones, as well as his respect for the living legend who set the record so long ago.

And it was a moment that will live forever in the memories of basketball fans all over the world — even if they still can’t agree on who the GOAT is.