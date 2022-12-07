Christine Brown: I’m Dating Again… and These Men are Nothing Like Kody!

Single… and having SO much fun while mingling.

This seems to describe Christine Brown, who walked away from her polygamous marriage over a year ago — and who told Today.com via Zoom this week that she has no regrets.

None. Zip. Zilch.

The mother of six delved into what sounds like a stress-free dating life with this outlet as well.

Christine Brown is clearly doing very well for herself now that she’s single. Check out this Instagram photo from December 2022.

“If there happens to be a love of my life, boom! Sign me up. Of course, I’d love a love of my life. That would be great. But probably not yet,” Christine said of what she’s doing these days and where her mind has been.

“My energy’s not quite right for that situation.”

On air, of course, TLC viewers have been watching Sister Wives episodes this fall that were filmed many months ago.

They’ve witnessed Kody Brown blow up at Christine on multiple occasions and listened as Christine admitted she has been heartbroken for years.

Not any longer, however.

“I might do two dates with one guy. And two dates is kind of where we’re ending it right now,” she continued to Today.

“But I’ll do one date for sure. And then if we like each other, we’ll go out again. Then after that, it gets scary. It’s super, super scary.

“I don’t want anything serious. I just want to have fun. I like my life too much to mess with any kind of a serious relationship.

“My life is wonderful, my routines are wonderful, I love it.”

Christine Brown has a major reason to smile these days: She isn’t stuck in a marriage with Kody Brown!

Christine is already shooting Sister Wives Season 18, but she now resides in her native state of Utah.

In this same interview, when asked about the suitors who have taken her out on dates, Christine took a not-so-subtle-shot at her ex.

“They’re so sweet and such gentlemen. Oh my gosh, I can’t even tell you, a guy opening your door for you, pulling out your seat for you. It’s so nice,” she says.

Subtext? Kody never did these things for her.

Christine Brown flashes a lovely smile for the camera via this selfie, which she shared on Instagram in November 2022.

Having apparently learned some valuable lessons about how a relationship should be fair and equal and two-sided, Brown added of any future partner:

“I feel like we need to fit into each other’s lives. I’m not at the point where I want to morph my life into someone else’s.

“We both need to go in 100 percent.

“I’m not willing to go 100 percent yet.”

There’s no rush, of course.

For now, Christine sounds thrilled that she’s established a new life for herself and her 12-year old daughter.

“I don’t know if it’s because I’m taking the right supplements or eating right, working out again. Gosh, it feels so good,” she told Today.

“Or just because I’m free and I’m living my life for me. I think that’s what it comes down to. I just realized I’m a goddess.”