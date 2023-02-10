David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown’s Brand New Boyfriend!

We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans.

Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single.

“I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:

“He is wonderful, and romantic, and so kind. He is everything I’ve been looking for.”

Christine, of course, announced her split from polygamous husband Kody back in November 2021.

Throughout Sister Wives Season 17, viewers went behind the scenes of this break-up, witnesses all the awful ways in which Kody treated his spouses.

In the past few weeks, both Janelle and Meri Brown also chose to walk away from the self-centered patriarch.

But Christine is the first ex-spouse to have officially moved on.

What, Christine Brown worry? The Sister Wives star is looking forward to 2023.

According to The Sun, meanwhile, Christine’s boyfriend is named David Woolley.

He’s 59 years old. He owns a construction business. And he’s a native of San Diego, but now lives in Herriman, Utah, which is about 30 minutes away from where Christine now resides.

The Sun has also learned that David is a widower and father of eight children.

“I love being a grandpa,” he recently added on his Instagram.

Christine Brown has a major reason to smile these days: She isn’t stuck in a marriage with Kody Brown!

Neither Christine nor David has confirmed this exact relationship, but the former has Liked a number of the latter’s social media posts.

After her split from Kody, Christine said that she was dating again “for fun,” stating in December:

“If there happens to be a love of my life, boom! Sign me up. Of course, I’d love a love of my life. That would be great. But probably not yet.

“My energy’s not quite right for that situation.”

Christine Brown is clearly doing very well for herself now that she’s single. Check out this Instagram photo from December 2022.

Via her Instagram Stories post this week, the Sister Wives cast member gushed over her new guy.

“He’s absolutely a dream come true and I’m so excited to show you guys pictures and everything in a little bit,” Christine said.

“Right now I’m just keeping him to myself.

“I will let you guys know a little more information later. I’m just— ahhh!—so excited.”

Christine Brown has a big smile on her face in this still image from part three of the Sister Wives tell-all.

Brown also told folks that Woolley has met her 12-year old daughter, Truely.

As for what comes next for Christine in her professional life?

The Sun also claims that she and Janelle may soon star in a Sister Wives spinoff.

“They are working on it, that’s for sure. It’s in serious talks and development,” an insider told this outlet on Thursday.

How exciting!!!!!!!!!!