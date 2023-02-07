Chelsea Houska Is Seeking New Houses to Renovate For "Down Home Fab" Season 2; Could Yours Be One of Them?

As you’ve likely heard by now, former Teen Mom star Chelsea Houska has moved over to HGTV, where she hosts a new home renovation show alongside her husband, Cole DeBoer.

Down Home Fab might be the newest series on the network’s roster, but it certainly hasn’t struggled to find an audience.

In fact, Chelsea and Cole have quickly HGTV’s biggest breakout stars!

The couple pulled in massive ratings with their debut episode, and their viewership has only grown in the weeks since.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer have a hit show home renovation show on HGTV! (Photo via Instagram)

Now, in a relatively rare move, the network has renewed Down Home Fab after just two episodes.

That means, of course, that Chelsea and Cole are on the hunt for new homes to renovate!

Yes, according to a new report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, DHF’s production company, RTR Media, is looking for eight homeowners in the Sioux Falls, South Dakota who would like for their homes to be renovated on the show’s second season.

Chelsea and Cole are in need of homes to renovate! (Photo via Instagram)

“Are you dreaming of taking your home from drab to fab?” reads a casting notice posted by RTR this week.

“We want to hear from you!”

Each home will be featured in an individual episode of Down Home Fab.

In a testament to the show’s popularity, HGTV has upped its order from six episodes in season one to eight in season two.

Chelsea Houska is entering an exciting new stage in her career! (Photo via Instagram)

In order to qualify, homeowners must be interested in receiving the “fabulous” renovation treatment on at least three or four separate rooms.

And here’s the catch that’s likely to discourage many potential applicants:

Homeowners must also be willing to plunk down at least $75,000 for the renovations.

Yeah, we guess we were incorrect in our assumption that HGTV foots the bills for these projects.

Chelsea and Cole are the newest stars of the HGTV network! (Photo via Instagram)

“There’s a common assumption that making it on a show comes with a free renovation, or at least discounted goods,” an article the network’s website explains.

“On the contrary, homeowners have to come up with the money for the projects.”

“Nevertheless, even if it’s an out-of-pocket expense, the main draw is still getting to work with HGTV designers,” HGTV senior vice president of production & development Betsy Ayala is quoted as saying in the piece.

Chelsea and Cole have made the leap from MTV to HGTV. (Photo via Instagram)

So we guess for each new episode of their show, Chelsea and Cole will need to find a Sioux Falls resident with a sizable home and a spare 75 grand sitting around.

That might not sound like a sustainable business model, but it’s been working for HGTV for quite some time.

Take, for example, a show like Home Town, in which the hosts renovate homes in and around Laurel, Mississippi.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer recently bought some new property. (Photo via Instagram)

That series has been running for seven seasons, and it looks as though it’s in no danger of running out of properties to enhance.

By all appearances, Chelsea and Cole have a bright future ahead of them, and this exciting new stage in their lives is just getting started.

We guess the Jenelle Evanses of the world will just have to keep hating!