Christine Brown: Here I Am, Fellas! I’m Ready to Date Again!

Christine Brown has made it more clear than ever before:

Yes, she is single.

And, oh heck yes, she is ready to mingle!

The veteran Sister Wives star jumped on Instagram this weekend, posted the following photo of herself (outside, smiling and happy in lovely weather) and wrote the following as a caption…

Christine Brown looks rather pleased with her life in this photo. We’re so glad she left Kody!

“I’m dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward. Dating online is crazy! Any advice for dating at 50?!”

Christine, of course, announced in November 2021 that she was done with spiritual spouse Kody.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave.

“We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.

“At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Throughout Sister Wives Season 17, viewers were taken behind the scenes of this split, watching as the couple grew farther and farther apart… with Kody blaming Christine at all times.

The exes share six children: Gwendlyn, 21, Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 24, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12.

Over the past few weeks, Gwendlyn has spoken openly about the break-up, taking the side of her mother any time the subject comes up.

“I was like, you’re leaving? Good for you!” Brown said a few weeks ago in a YouTube video, recounting how her mother broke the news to her:

“She told me she was moving and also divorcing my father at the same time. I was all hyped for her. Obviously I love he and I visit her all the time.

“But she was going home and I was happy for her. I didn’t love the relationship they had and she’s doing great now.”

Christine Brown flashes a lovely smile for the camera via this selfie, which she shared on Instagram in November 2022.

Christine previously said she was dating and that things were going pretty darn well because none of the men she’s encountered so far are anything like Kody.

Shot fired!

For his part, Kody has come across as far more bitter than Christine.

“This feels like a major injustice that’s being done to me, and it galls me,” he said during a confessional on a September Sister Wives episode, adding:

​​”I just can’t let it go. I don’t know why it’s such a struggle. It’s curling my toes. I need some grief counseling or something. I don’t know what’s going on here with my attachment. I can’t let go.”

Meanwhile, Christine reflected on the problems in their marriage while talking to Meri Janelle and Robyn during the October 2 episode of this series.

“It’s no secret that Kody and I have been in a rough spot for a long time,” she told her fellow sister wives.

“I have decided to leave Kody. It’s a hard decision. I need to make a choice for happiness. I need to make a choice to have joy in my life and peace and there hasn’t been a lot of hope at all until I decided to leave.

“I feel strongly this is the best choice for me.”