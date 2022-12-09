Leah Messer: Jaylan Mobley Is a FRAUD! He Lied About Buying Us a House!

We still don’t know exactly why Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley broke up.

But at this point, it’s safe to say the split was not amicable.

During Tuesday’s episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Leah took to Twitter to reveal what was really going on in scenes where the two of them appeared to be at the height of their romance.

One story that made a lot of headlines during the couple’s time together was the claim that Jaylan bought a house for Leah after just a few months of dating.

Right from the jump, the story didn’t make much sense.

These two weren’t even engaged at the time, and Leah obviously makes a lot more money than Jaylan, so why would he buy her a house and surprise her with it as a gift?

Come to think of it, why would anyone surprise their partner with a freakin’ house?!

Jaylan Mobley pretended to surprise Leah Messer by buying her a freakin’ house! (Photo via Instagram)

Not surprisingly, it turned out that the whole storyline was a sham, and Leah actually plunked down for the cash but allowed Jaylan’s to be the only name on the lease.

There’s no financial advantage to such an arrangement, so we guess she did it all for his ego.

Anyway, Leah reminded us all of how effed up the situation was when the house storyline played out on MTV this week.

Jaylan Mobley surprised Leah Messer by buying her a freakin’ house! Now, THAT’S a present!

“It’s the bond that we have together that means so f–king much and I appreciate everything that you do all the time, not just for me but for the girls,” Leah told Jaylan on camera.

“This is for us,” he said, playing the role of the big provider.

On Twitter, Leah offered an interesting rebuttal to the scene that was playing out on screen.

Remember these happier times? Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley are no longer a strong couple… at all.

“This doesn’t have anything to do with WHY we broke up but the deed scene was BS as well,” she tweeted.

“He made up a fake document to get my real on-camera happy reaction and had me believing I was on the deed until we got home and I learned otherwise.”

In case there was any lingering doubt about her feelings, Leah added the hashtags “#PublicityStunt” and “#FOH.”‘

Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley are officially engaged! And some fans think the couple will soon be making a pregnancy announcement! (Photo via Instagram)

This wasn’t the first time that Leah took to Twitter so share her true feelings toward Jaylan.

When Mobley proposed on camera after asking for the blessing of Leah’s stepfather, Messer tweeted about how angry she was.

She had apparently made it clear to him that she doesn’t need anyone’s permission to get engaged, and that her family prefers to remain uninvolved in the televised aspects of her life.

“NO approval or validation is ever needed when it comes to YOUR life, your BOUNDARIES, and what your heart DESIRES. Let this be known and it it isn’t respected, stand UP for yourself,” Leah wrote.

Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley during happier times. (Photo via Instagram_)

“I would like to add that in the dinner scene after the proposal it was known that no other blessings were needed or mattered especially if I was going to open myself to marriage after two failed marriages,” she continued.

“I love my family BUT I have a very private relationship with them and preferred to keep it that was as we build better relationships with healthier boundaries,” the mother of three added.

“I call the scene with my stepdad a publicity stunt and disrespect at its finest when you asked me prior and proceeded to do so anyway…. then tell me on camera after your propose. Smh.”

Leah Messer appears to be in the midst of some major financial difficulties. The MTV star owes $450,000 in taxes. (Photo via Instagram)

Needless to say, Leah is not very happy with Jaylan these days.

We might never find out exactly what caused these two to call it off — Mobley allegedly forced Messer to sign an NDA after their split — but it certainly sounds like Leah has no regrets about the decision!