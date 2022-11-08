Leah Messer: I Wanna Talk About My Breakup, But Jaylan Mobley Won’t Let Me!

When Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley broke up just two months after announcing their engagement, the exes insisted that the decision was mutual and they had simply grown apart.

But fans immediately suspected that there was more to the story.

Unfortunately, we might never get Leah’s full account, as it seems that Jaylan is preventing her from speaking out.

Leah and Jaylan never married, but their breakup was more complicated than most due to the fact that they bought a house together shortly before they parted ways.

And now it seems that Jaylan has used his ownership stake in the house as leverage to keep Leah silent about the cause of their breakup.

For some reason, Leah agreed to put the house in Jaylan’s name, even though she was the one who ponied up the cash for the down payment and the monthly mortgage payments.

When they split, Jaylan agreed to move out — as long as Leah signed a non-disclosure agreement that prevented her from giving interviews about their breakup. Shady stuff!

“They went to an attorney, he has his own attorney now for legal stuff, they mutually agreed to separate,” a source close to the couple tells In Touch.

Jaylan then agreed to move out and let Leah keep the property, but only after she agreed to “sign an NDA [saying she] cannot discuss [their] breakup.”

Messer seemed to hint at this arrangement in her latest Instagram Story, writing:

“People who get mad when you speak up are the ones who benefited most when you stayed quiet.”

The house situation was strange from the start, with Leah and Jaylan initially telling fans that he bought her the house as a surprise gift.

Messer went along with the charade, seemingly in order to boost Mobley’s ego.

The truth eventually came out on an episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, and Leah acted like it was no big deal.

But the situation ended up giving Jaylan the power to silence her.

“I’m not sure 100 percent how it went down, because I don’t think Leah knows,” the insider explained.

“He had told Leah he needed a down payment on the house, and I’m 99 percent sure she now knows there was no down payment on the house.”

“Proud to be a first-time homeowner!” Mobley wrote on Instagram at the time of the purchase.

“I am so thankful and blessed and still speechless to own this home. Surprise! [Leah Messer] I’m proud of you for selling your first home, and so, I wanted to surprise you with a new home, our home,” he continued.

“I can’t wait to build, grow and create generational wealth, legacy and opportunities for us and our families. This is to the next chapter and really leveling up!”

Needless to say, the situation was suspicious from the start, and it now looks as though Jaylan lied to the public and convinced Leah to go along with it.

We would say that the truth will come out eventually, but it looks as though Jaylan has covered all his bases by forcing Leah to sign that NDA!