My Big Fat Fabulous Life Star Mourns Loss of Her Mother, Barbara Thore

Sad news today out of the reality television universe:

Barbara “Babs” Thore, the mother of My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Thore, has died of cerebral amyloid angiopathy, according to an Instagram post shared by Whitney on Thursday.

She was 76 years old.

“Rest In Peace, Sweet Mommy. June 22, 1946—December 7, 2022.

“My mother died last night just as the credits rolled on her favorite movie,” Whitney wrote alongside a video montage of photos of her mom and family over the years, adding in the heartbreaking post:

“Dad, Hunter, and I held her as she took her last breaths.

“It was 10:32pm, the same exact time she brought me into this world almost forty years ago.”

Barbara had cerebral amyloid angiopathy, an untreatable condition that causes dementia, seizures and strokes.

Whitney said her mother had suffered three strokes over the last five years, including two in the past 12 months.

“My mother is our family’s greatest gift,” Whitney continued.

“We could never love, revere, or value another person more. If you’re reading this, you’re familiar with her magic:

“Her southern charm, her hilarious sense of humor, her well-timed witty remarks, her beauty, and her ability to make everyone around her feel comfortable and cared for.”

Barbara has appeared on My Big Fat Fabulous Life since it premiered in 2015.

During the latest season of the program, Whitney and her parent permitted cameras to capture Barbara’s health and her recovery following a stroke.

The two were clearly very close.

The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star also thanked fans for loving and watching her mom of late:

“She delighted in her newfound television career more than we can describe!

“It gave her such a sense of purpose and excitement and something to look forward to every time the crew came around.”

Whitney wrapped dup her post with a sweet and simple sign off:

“I love you, Mommy.”

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Barbara “Babs” Thore.

May she rest in peace.