Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Break Silence on Stunning Reconciliation: "Everything Happens for a Reason."

You can’t fight true love, can you?

Even in the wake of ugly lying and cheating rumors?

Back in September, sources confirmed that Peter Weber — a horny pilot who previously served as the lead on The Bachelor — had gotten back together with Kelley Flanagan, one of the suitors on his season of this ABC reality show.

The development took many fans by surprise… considering the nature of the pair’s split back in 2021.

How did Weber and Flanagan arrive at this point? Months after saying some rather cruel things about each other?

“It’s been really, really special,” Weber told Us Weekly at the Points Guy Awards at Terminal 5 in New York City on Wednesday, December 7, adding:

“I think we’re both enjoying how it’s been the second time around and things happen for a reason. And I can say I’m very happy.”

Flanagan was also on hand for this event and echoed her boyfriend’s sentiment, saying the two really “connect” these days.

The attorney went on to explain how things are different this time around.

“I think coming off the show, you have to go through a lot of stuff that puts a lot more pressure on you and this time around it’s a lot more relaxed, so it’s easier,” Flanagan explained.

The former reality stars originally dated for nearly one year in 2020 after filming Season 24 of The Bachelor.

They announced their breakup on New Year’s Eve before getting back together in early 2021 and split again that February, seemingly due to Weber’s unfaithfulness.

“It ended really badly,” Flanagan said in May 2021 of her relationship with Peter, adding back then:

“There’s a lot of things that you hear, this world is very small, I get stopped by girls in Nashville and they’re like, ‘My friend hooked up with Peter last week,’” she said.

So it sounded very much like Weber was cheating on her.

This is the same person, remember, who chose Madison Prewett to be his Bachelor winner… only to dump her weeks later… only to then date contestant Hannah Ann Sluss for a bit… only to also dump her to start dating Flanagan.

That was then, however.

Now?

“We’re definitely keeping it a little bit more private this time around just because we kind of have that luxury that we didn’t have last time,” Weber told the aforementioned tabloid, while concluding that his parents are very much on board with this reunion:

“They love it. They absolutely love it.”