Kailyn Lowry Apologizes to Jenelle Evans: Sorry for Hating You for Years, My Bad!

We know what you're thinking, but no, April Fool's Day has come and gone.

In reality, here in real life, Kailyn Lowry has issued a public apology to Jenelle Evans.

And not for something trivial either -- this is a big, genuine apology for something that's caused issues between these two ladies for literal years at this point.

But before we get into exactly what Kailyn said, let's review some pertinent background information, OK?

If you've kept up with Teen Mom 2 since the beginning, then you probably know that Kailyn and Jenelle actually used to be friends.

They were so tight that Kailyn once bailed Jenelle out of jail, and this was back before MTV paid them so well for the show, so the money would have been a big deal for her.

But as the legend goes, Jenelle never paid Kail back, and their friendship soured.

For a while, this didn't seem like a huge deal -- they weren't close anymore, obviously, but they still did reunions together, and they were amicable enough.

But in 2017, that all changed.

That was the year that Kailyn gave birth to Lux, her third child and her first with Chris Lopez.

The pregnancy was a huge story because it happened just after her divorce from Javi Marroquin became official, and a lot of people didn't know about Chris at that point.

There were rumors about the pregnancy for a while, and they became so persistent that Kailyn finally admitted they were true.

It was kind of unusual for a Teen Mom pregnancy announcement, and it turns out that the issue was that someone that knew her personally had leaked the news to a gossip site.

At the time, Kailyn blamed Jenelle for the leak, probably because Jenelle sent her a congratulatory tweet after the pregnancy rumors really started gaining traction.

But Jenelle said that Javi was the one who had leaked the news and she didn't have anything to do with it.

"F-ck both of them," Kail said back then, and she maintained that attitude for a long time.

While she and Javi were able to get back on good terms a time or two since then, this is what really kicked off the feud between her and Jenelle that's been thriving ever since.

But here's the plot twist: Jenelle was telling the truth.

As Kailyn revealed in this week's episode of Teen Mom 2, it was actually Vee, Jo Rivera's wife, who told Javi about the pregnancy, not Jenelle.

And that's what inspired Kailyn's apology.

This morning, she made a text post on Instagram that began with "After seeing this week's episode, I wanted to address my storyline and the information I found out because I now know I blamed the wrong person for leaking my pregnancy news with Lux."

"With that being said," she continued, "I wanted to formally apologize to my former co-star, Jenelle, for wrongfully accusing her of leaking my pregnancy news when I was pregnant with Lux."

"At the time, I felt hurt and betrayed over a moment that I should have been able to announce on my own timeline, and I voiced those feelings against who I thought caused them."

"I've been very open about the fact that I know my life is in the public eye and sometimes people forget that I am human and very real feelings are involved," she wrote.

"This was one of those times that I was extremely hurt, and I still wish I would have been able to announce my pregnancy on my own terms."

"All in all," she concluded, "no one likes admitting when they're wrong, but I was wrong here, and I wanted to extend that apology to Jenelle. I am sorry."

It's a little strange, because Jenelle still tweeted about the pregnancy before Kail confirmed it, which is how many people heard the news -- before that, it was just gossip, but obviously a tweet from a fellow cast member made it seem more official.

But still, Kailyn obviously believed that Jenelle was more deceitful about this than she actually was, and it's nice that she made the effort to apologize after learning she was wrong.

As of now, Jenelle hasn't publicly responded to the apology -- Kailyn did write in her caption that she couldn't tag Jenelle because she'd blocked her on Instagram.

We can't imagine this will fix everything between them, but hey, it may be a start, right?