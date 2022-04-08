Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun: Engaged!

Avril Lavigne has enjoyed music success for decades alongside the usual downsides of fame.

She has not always been lucky in love, however, and has expressed as much through song.

Despite recently releasing an album titled Love Sux, her real life has taken a turn for the happily-ever-after.

Avril Lavigne is now enaged to Mod Sun, who is not a west coast clothing brand but a rapper whose real name is Dylan Smith.

"Oui! Je t’aime pour toujours," Avril wrote on Instagram. "Dimanche. 27. Mars. 2022."

For those of us whose minds are blissfully French-free, that means "Yes! I love you so much" and then lists the proposal date of Sunday, March 27.

Mod commented under Avril's post: "I love u so much! Forever n ever my angel."

"The day we met I knew you were the one," Mod gushed in his own, lengthier post.

"Together forever til our days are done," he wrote.

"I had a dream where I proposed in paris," Mod recalled.

"I pulled out a ring + asked you to wear it," Mod described of his dream.

"I was on one knee as I looked in your eyes," he detailed.

Mod raved: "You’re too beautiful for my words to describe."

"I grabbed your hand + took one last breath…" Mod wrote, waxing poetic.

"I said 'will you marry me?' + she said 'yes,'" he went on.

Mod concluded his caption by gushing: "I love you Avril."

Now, the two are happily engaged.

True to Mod's apparent dream, the proposal went down in Paris, France.

On the Seine river, Avril said yes!

Avril Lavigne opened up to People about her engagement.

"It was the most perfect, romantic proposal I could ever ask for," she raved.

"We were in Paris on a boat in the Seine River," Avril described. "We had a violin player, champagne and roses."

"It felt like time stood still, and it was just the two of us in the moment," Avril expressed.

She described the engagement ring: "It has the words 'Hi Icon' engraved in it, which were the first words he ever said to me."

Avril detailed: "And it has Mod + Avril on the inside."

"He knew from the very beginning I wanted a heart shaped diamond," Avril shared.

She explained: "because on the day we met, we had matching heart shaped paved rings on."

"We've worn them every day since," Avril noted, "so its only fitting to have a heart-shaped engagement ring. I love it so much."

"I knew we had a very strong unstoppable connection from the first week of writing and working together in the studio. Immediately," Avril stated.

"He made every day better. It was like I had known him forever," she characterized of their time working on Love Sux.

"As time went on, things kept getting better, and it felt incredibly natural," Avril announced with glee.

Apparently, right before meeting Mod, she had resolved that she "needed a break from men" ... a need that lasted only two days.

Now, the two are looking forward to spending their lives together and nurturing each other's creativity.

That sounds very sweet! Best of luck to them both.