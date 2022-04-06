Kailyn Lowry: Vee Torres BETRAYED Me! She Told Javi That Our Baby Wasn't Really His!

As recently as last year, Teen Mom 2 fans were complaining that Kailyn Lowry's storylines just weren't interesting enough.

And to be fair, they may have had a point.

Kail was on top of the world at the time, and great success doesn't always make for compelling reality television.

But after a season in which her biggest drama involved picking out tiles for her kitchen remodeling project, Lowry has definitely come crashing back to earth.

These days, in addition to her usual beefs with her baby daddies, Kail is suing Briana DeJesus for defamation of character.

She's also feuding with former ally and podcast co-host Vee Torres.

Lowry explained this latest drama on Tuesday's episode during with a phone call with co-star and former bestie Leah Messer.

(Yes, we say "former bestie" because Kailyn is feuding with Leah these days, too! Guess she really took those complaints about her boring storyling to heart!)

"I'm still getting used to having cameras around again and on top of that, I just found out something about Vee that's really upsetting," Kail explained in a voiceover.

"We still have our podcast together, but I'm not sure what's gonna happen now, so I want some advice from Leah."

"Basically what happened is a couple months ago, [her other ex Javi Marroquin] and I got into a huge fight and he didn't want me talking about him on my podcast with Vee and he basically alluded to her being deceitful," Lowry revealed to Messer.

"So I texted her and Javi in a group text and I said, 'Whatever it is, lay it all out there.'"

Then, like a private eye narrating her own hardboiled detective fiction, Kail described how the drama unfolded when a duplicitous dame wandered into her office.

"So Vee comes into my office and she's like, 'I told Javi about your pregnancy with Lux,'" she told Leah.

"Javi told me that back 4 years ago, Vee hit him up on social media and was like, 'I'm tired of you looking stupid, I'll tell you everything, let's meet up."

It gets worse:

"She didn't just leak my pregnancy to him, she told him, which is a complete lie, that my miscarriage that I had with him may not have been his," Lowry continued.

"But I've never cheated on him and that was a planned pregnancy, so for her to place doubt in his mind, that, to me, that part was unforgivable because up until this day Javi will say, 'I don't even know if that baby was mine.'"

Needless to say, this is more than your typical reality show gossip-y back-biting.

Vee telling Javi that the kid might not have been his is a seriously low blow, and the the situation is made worse by the fact that Lowry had previously thought of Torres as one of her closest friends.

At that point, Leah asked Kail if she planned to continue hosting a podcast with Vee.

"I genuinely don't know," came Kail's pained response.

Obviously, it's possible that these two will patch things up, but if we had to guess, we'd say that that's the end of the "Baby Mamas, No Drama" "podcast.

And ironically, it was killed by drama!