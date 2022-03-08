Javi Marroquin to Kailyn Lowry: Let's Get Married! Again!

Teen Mom 2 is all set to run it back on MTV.

And, appropriately enough, Javi Marroquin appears all set to run it back with Kailyn Lowry as well.

In anticipation of the March 8 Season 11 premiere of this beloved franchise, producers have dropped a revealing, minute-long trailer.

As you can see on this page, the footage hones in on a number of complex and sensitive romantic entanglement involving a variety of cast members -- but nearly every loyal fan will be most interested in what Javi and Kailyn have to say.

At one point, we see the former spouses sitting across from each other, right before Marroquin expresses rather strong and obvious interest in rekindling their long-ago love.

"Would you be open to getting back into a relationship?" he asks the mother of his first son.

Kaitlyn doesn't respond on camera, but later someone offscreen that Javi "wants to get married again."

It's important to remember, of course, that these episodes were filmed awhile back.

Approximately two months ago, there was talk that Javi and Kailyn were back together, but let's be frank here, shall we?

There's been talk of Javi and Kailyn getting back together almost since they divorced.

The former flames have been on decent terms for a long time now, and Javi almost definitely cheated on his second baby mama, Lauren Comeau, with Kailyn at some point.

Last month, though, on an episode of her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast, Kailyn said she would "never be friends" again with Marroquin.

“I’m in therapy to talk about how to not be his friend," Kailyn explained at the time to listeners, adding that she had probably gotten to close to him at the end of 2021 and at the outset of 2022.

The goal now, Kailyn continued, was to learn how one can "co-parent civilly and not be best friends.

"I think being best friends is super toxic.”

Elsewhere in this same trailer, Leah Messer sits down on a swing for a conversation with her new boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley.

"I've never wanted to be in a long-distance relationship," she tells Mobley.

Things aren't exactly perfect for Ashley Jones, either, as a loved one advises her to divorce her new husband Bar Smith, although he wants to "salvage [his] relationship."

Might it be too late, however?

"When I decipher what I'm going to do, I will let everybody around me know," Ashley mysteriously says to some of those closest to her in the video.

In a trio of other intriguing scenes:

We hear Jade's mom, Christy Smith, say she's "going to jail" following her previous arrest for possession of meth.

Briana admits she's "going through a lawsuit" with Kailyn.

Lowry says she's gonna get fired by MTV.

Teen Mom 2 premiered on MTV in 2011. The franchise first kicked off with 16 & Pregnant, which ran from 2009 to 2014.

Teen Mom 2 premieres March 8 at 8/7c on MTV.