Jimmy Kimmel: Marjorie Taylor Greene CALLED THE COPS ON ME For a Will Smith Joke!

We're sure you've heard the word "snowflake" used as an insult against someone whose response to a joke has been deemed overly sensitive.

Usually, the barb is directed at those whose political beliefs place them along the lefthand side of the spectrum.

But as we all know, the inability to take a joke does not discriminate along ideological lines, and you can find a joyless stick in the mud among the ranks of any political party.

Take Marjorie Taylor Greene, for example.

We've known for years that the Georgia congresswoman can dish it out but definitely cannot take it.

And she reminded us of her chronic thin-skinnedness again this week when she literally called the freakin' police after getting offended by a joke made by Jimmy Kimmel.

The trouble began when Kimmel mentioned Greene on his late night show while discussing the confirmation hearing for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

"Marjorie Taylor Greene, this Klan mom, is especially upset with the three Republican senators who said they'll vote 'Yes' on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who's nominated for the Supreme Court," Kimmel told his audience.

"She tweeted, 'Murkowski, Collins, and Romney are pro-pedophile. They just voted for KBJ," the host continued.

"Wow, where is Will Smith when you really need him?"

Obviously, Kimmel was making a humorous reference to the incident in which Will Smith smacked Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Thankfully, enough time has passed that everyone can finally laugh about that.

Well, everyone except for Marjorie Taylor Greene, that is.

"@ABC, this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice," Greene tweeted on Wednesday.

We probably don't need to tell you that Kimmel was not arrested and thrown in jail for the crime of telling a joke on TV.

And thankfully, he was able to see the humor in the situation.

"Officer? I would like to report a joke," Kimmel wrote in a retweet of Greene's complaint.

Naturally, Kimmel addressed the situation in his monologue on Thursday, once again roasting Greene to a crisp:

"I have the weirdest life, I really do. Once again I find myself in the middle of a brouhaha, as I appear to have run afoul of probably the worst woman in American politics," Kimmel joked.

"This is what she does instead of working, she tweets," he continued.

At that point, Kimmel got serious for a moment, addressing Greene's tweet in which she wondered "how many new death threats will I get that are your fans?"

"Not only don't I condone death or any kind of threats against anyone, especially since I get dozens of them a week myself from the sickos that align with you," Kimmel said.

"Remember, she is the one who endorsed fringe conspiracy theories and repeatedly indicated support for executing prominent Democratic politicians," the host pointed out.

"Now she's dialing 911 because she got made fun of," he added.

"She's a snowflake and a sociopath at the same time – a snociopath."

Never one to miss an opportunity to make himself the subject of ruthless mockery, Congressman Matt Gaetz also expressed his seething rage at Kimmel.

"Not only would Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband make quick work of you, but @RepMTG herself would make quick work of you! Kimmel would not last too long if he were interested in engaging in unprovoked, terrible violence against his Congresswoman," Gaetz tweeted.

Kimmel, of course, was quick to reply:

"What are you suggesting, another threesome?" cracked Kimmel.

"NOTE to @RepMattGaetz - stay indoors. It's Girl Scout cookie season," the comic added.

Yes, Gaetz is currently under investigation in connection with allegations that he had sex with underage prostitutes.

You'd think that with all that going on he'd have bigger things on his mind then trying to pick a fight with a comedian, but it's important to bear in mind that we're living in the absolute weirdest timeline!

Keep doing the lord's work, Jimmy!