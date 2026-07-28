Jelly Roll & Bunnie Xo Unfollow Each Other: Is This Divorce Messier Than They've Let On?

Reading Time: 2 minutes

In the weeks since Jelly Roll filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo, the exes have sent some very mixed messages about their split:

First, there was talk that Bunnie and Jelly would still have a child together even though they’d separated. Shortly thereafter, Bunnie compared her marriage to a prison sentence.

And now, we have another sign that this breakup is less than amicable.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

Fans noticed on Tuesday that the former couple no longer follow one another on Instagram, marking another public sign that they’ve moved on after ending their nearly decade-long marriage.

The social media change comes just weeks after the pair finalized their divorce following Jelly Roll’s filing, which cited irreconcilable differences.

Although unfollowing an ex isn’t unusual, the move is notable because the two initially presented a united front after news of their split became public.

In the weeks following the divorce filing, both Jelly Roll and Bunnie spoke positively about one another, with the country star referring to his former wife as one of his closest friends. Bunnie likewise said the two intended to remain supportive of each other despite ending their marriage.

Since then, however, their lives have continued to move in separate directions.

Over the weekend, Bunnie shared that she had purchased a custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan, describing it as a gift to herself following the divorce.

She was also seen spending time with her new boyfriend, reality television personality Dylan Wolf, in videos posted to social media.

The Instagram unfollow comes after another social media change earlier this summer, when fans noticed Jelly Roll had removed references to Bunnie from his Instagram bio shortly after the divorce filing became public.

The former couple’s separation has generated significant online discussion in recent weeks, particularly after Jelly Roll’s daughter, Bailee Ann, pushed back against speculation surrounding the breakup.

She insisted that infidelity was not the reason for the divorce, while Bunnie later echoed that there was “nothing to clear up” and urged fans not to create their own narratives about the split.

Neither Jelly Roll nor Bunnie XO has publicly commented on the decision to unfollow each other, leaving fans to speculate whether it’s simply another step in moving forward after their divorce or a sign that their relationship has become more distant in the weeks since their marriage officially ended.

Either way, it seems that there’s no going back for this formerly close couple.