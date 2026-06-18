Bunnie Xo Blasted For ‘Messy’ Response to Jelly Roll Divorce

Reading Time: 2 minutes

As you’ve likely heard by now, Jelly Roll has filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo after 10 years of marriage.

The split comes as a surprise, as these two were publicly singing each other’s praises just a few short months ago.

We still don’t know the cause of the split, but fans hoping for an amicable conscious uncoupling might be out of luck.

Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman and Monte Lipman at The Beverly Hilton on January 31, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

On Thursday, Bunnie raised some eyebrows when she shared a cryptic TikTok that appeared to tease her side of the story regarding the couple’s shocking split.

In the video, Bunnie sang along to Jelly Roll’s song “No Limit Freestyle” while enjoying dinner with friends.

But it was the caption that really got fans talking.

“Podcast coming … 🤏🏼 #jellyandbunnie,” she wrote, seemingly hinting that she plans to address the breakup on a future episode of her popular “Dumb Blonde” podcast.

Not surprisingly, followers flooded the comments section with questions. And that thumb and forefinger emoji led some to the conclusion that Bunnie might wind up throwing shade at her sex life with Jelly Roll.

Many were confused by Bunnie’s decision to use one of Jelly Roll’s songs while simultaneously teasing a tell-all discussion about their divorce.

“She’s using Jelly’s song and now I’m soooo confused,” one follower wrote.

Another admitted, “This is so messy and I’m so invested.”

The cryptic post arrives amid a whirlwind week for the former couple.

Before the divorce became public knowledge, Bunnie shared cryptic messages about intuition, exes, and personal growth.

She also posted a lingerie photo alongside the caption, “She’s getting her sparkle back,” just hours before reports of the split emerged.

It might be a while before we know exactly why these two called it quits, but one Instagram user believes the split is a result of Bunnie’s successful memoir:

“Okay, but the stats of men filing for divorce right after or during a height of a woman’s recognition and career needs to be studied. 6 weeks on the best seller list & that’s when this got filed. Wild behavior,” they commented on one of her latest posts.

Meanwhile, Jelly Roll has made a few subtle changes of his own.

The country star recently removed references to Bunnie from his Instagram bio, fueling additional speculation that the separation is moving forward. He has also been spotted without his wedding ring in recent social media posts and public appearances.

So far, neither Bunnie nor Jelly Roll has publicly addressed the divorce in detail.

But if Bunnie’s latest TikTok is any indication, that silence may not last much longer.