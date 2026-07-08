Bunnie Xo, 46, Caught Making Out With Dylan Wolf, 24, at Jelly Roll’s Bar

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Well, that’s one way to show the world that you’re over your ex.

Just weeks after Jelly Roll filed for divorce, his estranged wife, Bunnie Xo, was spotted kissing 24-year-old reality TV personality Dylan Wolf during a Fourth of July outing in Nashville.

The PDA reportedly took place at Goodnight Nashville — the bar owned by Jelly Roll — adding another unexpected twist to this highly publicized breakup.

Bunnie XO attends the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for CMT)

In video obtained by TMZ, Bunnie and Wolf were seen kissing while spending time together in the venue’s rooftop VIP section.

Flashing blue lights surrounded the pair as they leaned in for several kisses while watching the holiday festivities.

Wolf fueled even more speculation a few days later.

The Calabasas Confidential star shared a cryptic TikTok featuring himself alongside Bunnie, writing, “@everyone thinking they’re connecting the dots,” adding:

“Undeleted Pod coming soon @Bunnie Xo.” Fans noticed that he appeared to be wearing the same black “I Love a Girl From Malibu” cap seen in the footage from Nashville.

The sighting comes not long after Bunnie and Jelly Roll ended their marriage of more than a decade.

Jelly Roll filed for divorce in May, and Bunnie later discussed the breakup on an episode of her podcast that has since reportedly been removed from public view.

During that conversation, she revealed that her estranged husband had already begun dating again and said she fully supported him moving forward.

“He is ready — raring and ready to go,” she said at the time. “He’s even started dating.”

She also joked that “His DMs are open,” making it clear she wanted him to be happy despite the end of their relationship.

Sources claimed that the former couple’s changing lifestyles ultimately drove them apart.

According to the report, Jelly Roll increasingly embraced a faith-centered life while Bunnie continued building the outspoken public persona that helped make her podcast a success.

The source claimed that those two worlds became increasingly difficult to balance.

But it seems like both parties are supporting one another as they re-enter the dating scene. Of course, Mr. Roll might prefer that his ex take her dates someplace other than his bar.