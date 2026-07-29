Donald Trump Demands 'Deep Throated' Voter-Suppression Bill in Bizarre Statement

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If Donald Trump had as easy of a time passing laws as he does openly breaking them without consequence, we’d all be in trouble.

He’s run into a standstill in the Senate.

The legislative body is about to go on recess. They haven’t passed his big voter suppression bill because they lack the votes.

Trump’s attempt to apply more pressure hit a snag when he, seemingly by accident, pushed for the “deep throated” bill. What did he mean?

Donald Trump delivers remarks during the funeral service for the late Sen. Lindsey Graham on July 28, 2026. (Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

‘A full and deep throated SAVE AMERICA ACT’

Among the dozens upon dozens upon dozens of Trump’s “Truth Social” posts this week is an eyebrow-raising post from Monday, July 27.

“John Thune should not allow the United States Senate to ‘leave town’ until it passes The Save America Act,” he began.

Trump continued: “Or, far better still, TERMINATES THE FILIBUSTER.”

He described a filibuster-free senate as a place “where Republicans can then quickly pass everything they ever dreamed of.”

Trump continued: “including a full and deep throated SAVE AMERICA ACT, the Budget, and the ever looming Debt Ceiling disaster, 1929!”

In a post that sought to excoriate Thune and push for a voter suppression bill, Donald Trump distracted readers with an odd choice of words. (Image Credit: Truth Social)

Yes, we will come back to that absurd line in a moment.

“The Dumocrats will do it on day one,” Trump claimed, briefly expressing a rare good idea while using his perjorative nickname for the Democratic party.

“And can’t believe how lucky they got with this Senate leadership,” he complained.

Absurdly, Trump concluded his post: “Remember, stupidity always brings LOSING & DEATH!”

That from a man who profits and succeeds politically on waves of, many would argue, stupidity. He really will throw any ally under the bus.

Surely he meant ‘full throated’

Obviously, Trump writing “deep throated” in a post is, unfortunately, distractingly funny.

Deep throat rose to popularity after a pornographic film (with a truly absurd premise) bore the name, but refers to a very thorough performance of fellatio. It’s a great party trick for impressing your friends.

In popular culture and in political history, it was also the moniker of Mark Felt, the secret informant who fed information on Richard Nixon’s criminal abuse of power to the Washington Post to reporter Bob Woodward.

It’s funny for anyone to accidentally refer to a sex act instead of writing “full throated.”

It’s also humorous for Trump to accidentally evoke the memory of the Watergate scandal, which in retrospect pales in comparison to his brazen and very public corruption.

Despite his atrocities, Trump can be funny — though seldom when he means to.

In this case, we’re just once again witnessing the scrambled words of a man whose brain is essentially decaying — whether from age or perhaps in the aftermath of one of his rumored strokes, one can only guess.

The SAVE act, on the other hand, is no laughing matter.

Trump proposes a historic act of voter suppression. The desperation with which he pushes this seems to be an indicator that he knows, on some level, how deeply unpopular he is.

If every American voter is able to vote without suppression, he and his allies will lose in 2026 and even more in 2028. He’s pushing the GOP to push this at all costs, but they don’t have the votes to do it. And, soon, they will have even fewer votes to carry out his will.