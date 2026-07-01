Bunnie Xo Compares Jelly Roll Marriage to 10-Year Prison Sentence

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Just weeks after Jelly Roll filed for divorce, Bunnie Xo has made some surprising comments about their nearly decade-long marriage.

During a recent episode of her “Dumb Blonde” podcast, Bunnie read a message from a man who told her he was nearing the end of a 10-year prison sentence and hoped to take her out once he was released.

“I don’t mind that the dude’s in prison,” she said with a laugh.

“What I don’t like is he said, ‘Let me go out and have a time with you.’ So you’re just expecting me to put out on this first date.”

Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman and Monte Lipman at The Beverly Hilton on January 31, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

When one of her co-hosts joked that the man had “served his time,” Bunnie couldn’t resist making a comparison to her own situation.

“I mean, same. I just got out of a 10-year bid too, what are we talking about?” she quipped.

Realizing the joke might raise some eyebrows, she immediately laughed and added, “I’m gonna get a phone call,” before clarifying that she was “just kidding.”

The lighthearted moment comes in the wake of a very public split.

Jelly Roll filed for divorce in May, citing irreconcilable differences after nearly 10 years of marriage. Court documents listed May 9 as the couple’s separation date.

Despite the breakup, neither Bunnie nor Jelly has suggested that there’s any lingering animosity between them.

In fact, both have repeatedly described one another as best friends, and Bunnie has urged fans not to choose sides as they navigate the end of their marriage.

In fact, Bunnie and Jelly still hope to become parents together through surrogacy.

Bunnie also revealed that her inbox has been overflowing since the divorce news broke.

Although plenty of men — including a few celebrities — have attempted to get her attention, she said she’s responded to only two messages so far.

For now, it appears Bunnie is coping with one of the biggest changes of her life the same way many comedians do: by finding something to laugh about.

Whether fans appreciate the prison comparison or not, she clearly isn’t shying away from speaking candidly about the current state of her love life.