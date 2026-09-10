Brian Duckworth Cause of Death: Country Music Icon Was 56

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We have sad news from the world of country music today.

Brian “Nashville” Duckworth — the West Virginia musician best known for performing alongside his siblings in the country group Taylor Made — has passed away at the age of 56.

News of Duckworth’s passing comes courtesy of an obituary published by his local newspaper.

According to his obituary, Duckworth was born December 8, 1969, in Grafton, West Virginia, and spent much of his life balancing his love of music with a decidedly less glamorous day job.

Duckworth worked as a dump truck driver for Wolfe’s Excavating, where he earned the affectionate nickname “Truck Boss.”

His obituary notes that he genuinely enjoyed the work because it allowed him to spend his days outdoors.

But music was clearly never far from his heart.

Duckworth grew up singing with his siblings, Greg and Wendy, on the back porch of their family home.

Their mother taught the children to sing, and neighbors would reportedly request songs from the young performers.

A roomful of guitars. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Eventually, the siblings took their act to the next level.

Brian, Greg, and Wendy initially performed together as I-79 before becoming Taylor Made.

The family group built a following with its three-part harmonies and released several hit songs, including “Things You Don’t Grow Out Of,” which reached No. 36 on the Billboard Indicator chart.

Taylor Made was also named MusicRow Magazine’s Independent Artist of the Year in 2012.

So while Duckworth may not have been a household name in the same way as some of Nashville’s biggest stars, he carved out a meaningful place in the country music community — all while continuing to work a regular job and raise his family.

Duckworth is survived by his wife, Tina Scheuvront Duckworth, whom he married in 2010, as well as six children and four grandchildren. The family was also preparing to welcome another granddaughter.

His obituary describes Duckworth as someone who treasured his family, music, the outdoors, and his pets.

Funeral services are scheduled for September 14 in Grafton, West Virginia.

For those who knew Brian Duckworth personally, however, his legacy will apparently be about much more than the songs he performed.

He was a husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend — and a guy who somehow managed to be both “Nashville” and the “Truck Boss.”

Our thoughts go out to Brian Duckworth’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.