Bunnie Xo & Jelly Roll: We’re Still Having a Baby! After Divorcing!

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Last week, Jelly Roll filed to divorce his wife of the past decade.

Both partners had discussed a number of marital issues, even if it never quite read as “divorce hype.”

Now, Bunnie Xo has opened up about the split — growing tearful, but also putting a positive spin on things.

Also … they’re still having a baby together? As exes?

Growing tearful at times, Bunnie Xo discussed the end of her marriage on her ‘Dumb Blonde’ podcast. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘I ended up leaving’

Days after the divorce news broke, Bunnie Xo took to her Dumb Blonde podcast to directly address the divorce.

“On Mother’s Day, we had a little bit of an argument, and in that argument, I was so fed up and so tired that I just looked at him and I said, ‘Well, then file the f–king divorce papers,'” she recalled.

Ordinarily, she clarified, “I’m not the type of person who says what I don’t mean.”

Bunnie continued: “I ended up leaving. So, I packed a bag and I left and I didn’t talk to my husband for weeks after that.”

She confirmed: “He was so mad and we were so emotional that he ended up doing exactly what I told him to do.” That is to say, he filed to divorce her, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

“Was I blindsided? Was this divorce mutual?” she asked before answering. “No, I was not. It was not mutual.”

Bunnie explained: “Even though I told him to file the divorce papers, I was speaking out of anger and frustration.”

She continued: “But was it necessary for us to have a wakeup call and to actually start having these real conversations? Absolutely.”

“When I found out that he had filed for divorce, I immediately got on HRT because I was like, I’ve got to pull myself out of this hole,” Bunnie reasoned.

“So, I got on HRT and started going to therapy, started going to counseling,” she shared. “I lost 15 pounds over this because he’s my best friend.”

On her ‘Dumb Blonde’ podcast, Bunnie Xo delves into what happened on Mother’s Day. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘We’re still having a baby together’

“But the thing is, that’s my f–king best friend, dude,” Bunnie emphasized. “Like, I love him.”

She revealed: “And you guys are going to be shocked to hear this, but we’re still having a baby together.”

Bunnie acknowledged: “So, we have been the most unconventional couple that you guys have ever encountered.” That’s somewhat reasonable to say.

“J and I literally talked for two hours today before I did this podcast, you know, like he knows this podcast is coming,” Bunnie acknowledged. “He knows that he wants me to do this podcast.”

She continued: “He’s like, “Please clear up some s–t for me, please.’ I will always protect him.”

With a lighthearted tone, Bunnie Xo praises her ex and suggests that followers of her podcast slide into his DMs. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Bunnie also encouraged listeners to slide into his DMs and date him.

She, however, does not feel ready to date just yet.

Jelly Roll addressed the podcast at a concert, giving her a shout-out while not walking back the divorce at all.

That is an awful lot to unpack.

We’ll see if these two exes follow through on having a child together as exes. You can always love and support each other without trying to make something so complex work for a child. Just saying.