Taylor Swift Wedding NDAs: How Harshly Are Leakers Punished?

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The wedding of the year is nearly upon us.

This Friday, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are holding their nuptials.

The big event included over 1,000 invites, a lockdown on traffic near the venue, and even NDAs for guests.

How tough are the non-disclosure agreements?

Taylor Swift attends the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Wedding bells are ringing! Metaphorically, for the moment

According to NBC News, Taylor and Travis’ wedding will reportedly include about 1,100 guests.

The festivities should go down at Madison Square Garden on Friday, July 3.

Previous reports had shared that some wedding-related events would take place in New York on Friday. We just didn’t know how much.

It’s hard to keep a large wedding secret when you’re Taylor. Especially when there’s a block-off schedule in a city like New York.

Those with invitations — apparently, over 1,000 individuals — have received electronic nondisclosure agreements. NBC was however unclear on the details of the NDAs.

TMZ reports that the NDA may look intimidating but apparently isn’t quite a Sword of Damocles over guests’ heads.

Yes, the non-disclosure agreements that guests must e-sign forbid them from spilling details to the public.

However, TMZ says that the measure does not include a monetary penalty for blabbers.

In fact, there doesn’t seem to be any other punitive measures attached.

Simply put, it sounds like this is a legal measure to discourage people from blabbing, but not a cudgel with which to ruin their lives if they do.

Will there be some sort of streaming doc for the big day?

There is no film release attached, either.

So guests weren’t asked to sign away their rights to appear on camera.

This makes it sound like there’s probably not going to be a streaming special or a documentary about the wedding.

Or, if there is, select individuals may sign on (or not) during or after the wedding.

This makes sense. Taylor is a world-class celebrity. Travis is arguably fairly famous in the sportsball world. They’re not reality stars, and their wedding can be for them and friends, not for streaming.

Officially, we only know that the invitations listed “New York City” as the venue, and July 3 as the date.

As for MSG, we know the venue because New York City streets surrounding Madison Square Garden will be closed from July 2 through midday on July 4, all for a July 3 event.

People connected the dots. It wasn’t hard.

By the way, the invites were watermarked by Taylor and Travis, sort of like some OnlyFans videos are. That is to say, if someone leaks it, they’ll know who did.

Still, if someone wants to spill the beans, it sounds like they can. They’ll get a really good excuse to not attend a wedding in the process.