Kate Gosselin Says She ‘Can’t’ Sue Collin for Defamation Over Tell-All …

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According to recent reports, Kate Gosselin has been “spiraling” over estranged son Collin Gosselin’s tell-all book.

The memoir releases in just a few months, and seems poised to expose her like never before.

Reportedly, Kate’s been telling those closest to her that his book is full of lies, even if its contents aren’t public yet.

Will she sue him for defamation to silence him? Apparently not.

Kate Gosselin of ‘Kate Plus Date’ speaks onstage during the TLC portion of the Discovery Communications Winter 2019 TCA Tour at the Langham Hotel on February 12, 2019. (Photo Credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for Discovery)

‘I can’t [because] I’m a public figure’

Though Kate has not directly mentioned Collin or his upcoming novel, it’s clear that In The Shadow of Eight is on her mind.

In her comments on TikTok, one user wrote: “If you are 100% certain that the accusations against you are lies, my suggestion would be to take him to court and sue him for defamation!”

Obviously, if Collin is “lying,” Kate couldn’t possibly know everything that he has to say in his memoir, could she?

While we puzzle over that head-scratcher, we’ll acknowledge that we’ve all seen defamation suits brought forward. Some even win on spurious grounds, even when the defendant is being entirely truthful.

With that in mind, it’s a great question. Why not sue Collin? Surely the woman who ruined his childhood can also ruin his book launch, right?

Kate actually replied to the commenter, offering an explanation of sorts.

“I can’t bc I’m a public figure,” she claimed in her response.

“Rules are different unfortunately,” Kate alleged.

She then wrote: “Or I def would!”

Not everyone believes her explanation. But she soon doubled down, explaining further.

‘I tried :(‘

“Malice is one of the hardest things to prove,” the widely reviled reality TV alum wrote. “I tried :(.”

Kate then alleged: “The rules are different for ppl in the public eye.”

She went on to describe: “I consulted a high power LA attorney (you’ve definitely heard of him) years ago when other ppl were putting crazy stuff out there and that’s what he said.”

Most people do not believe that Collin’s accounts of his childhood are “crazy.” That seems to be a problem for Kate.

According to her: “The courts don’t honor it if you’re in the public eye :(”

As Collin Gosselin shares his painful personal story in a memoir, he knows that there are millions of other children who have suffered in their own ways. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Even after doubling down there, Kate wasn’t quite done.

A separate commenter asked her if she might consider taking a lie-detector test.

Kate simply replied: “Ha!”

Though she is one of the most widely despised former reality TV stars by many, some would argue that lie detector tests are famously unreliable and not exactly admissible in court. Not to defend her, but it would be a fool’s errand in many situations.

We’ll all look forward to reading Collin’s memoir when it releases in October.