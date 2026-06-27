NYPD Receives Warning Ahead of Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding

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If media reports are accurate, we’re just days away from the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

And the social event of the century could turn out to be a massive logistical nightmare for New York’s finest.

As we previously reported, it looks as though Taylor and Travis are planning to tie the knot at Madison Square Garden.

Taylor Swift attends the 2026 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 11, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)

(Yes, the Mecca of Basketball is not typically a wedding venue, but they’ll make an exception for a multi- billionaire who also happens to be the most famous woman on the planet.)

Insiders tell the New York Times that the nuptials are set to take place on July 3, though July 2 and 4 are also possibilities.

That means Tay and Trav will be hosting the celebrity event of the year in Midtown Manhattan on the weekend of America’s 250th anniversary.

Needless to say, the event is sure to attract all sorts of attention:

In addition to the army of Swities who will certainly gather outside the arena, there are sure to be swarms of paparazzi and quite a few protesters expressing their distaste for Taylor’s extreme wealth.

As a result of the chaos that’s likely to unfold next weekend, the NYPD has reportedly been placed on high alert.

Variety spoke with two police officers who work the Midtown beat, and they both revealed that they have been briefed about the Swift-Kelce wedding and what will be expected of them.

“Both cops said that they have been briefed about a potential influx of Taylor Swift fans, paparazzi and onlookers on the day, and that it’s been a topic of discussion and amusement when chatting with their friends on the force,” the outlet wrote, noting that the officers spoke on condition of anonymity.

We’re sure Taylor will be joined by her own top-tier security detail, but she’s probably breathing a little easier knowing the NYPD are also on the job.

However, New York taxpayers might feel a little differently, and surely quite a few commuters will wind up wishing that Taylor and Travis had chosen to host their nuptials on a private island somewhere.

Details are still scarce, and we don’t know exactly when Travis and Taylor will say “I do,” but the Times report indicates that an event for about 100 people will take place at MSG on July 2.

On July 3, there will be a larger event with 1,000 guests.

Is the first event the ceremony, and the second the reception? Is the whole thing happening on Day One and Taylor is just hosting a little mini concert for her VIP friends on Day Two?

Only time will tell. But in the meantime, at least it sounds like the safety of all involved will be assured.