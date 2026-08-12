Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Broke Up With Fiance Before Freezing Eggs

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Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Riley Roberts have gone their separate ways!

The New York congresswoman and her longtime partner quietly ended their relationship and called off their engagement, according to reports from multiple outlets.

The news comes as Ocasio-Cortez has been publicly documenting her decision to freeze her eggs, prompting renewed interest in her personal life.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks to reporters on the House steps after a series of votes at the U.S. Capitol on July 22, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

According to TMZ, the couple actually split roughly two years ago.

Puck’s Chief Washington Correspondent Leigh Ann Caldwell was the first to report that Ocasio-Cortez and Roberts had ended their engagement.

Multiple sources on Capitol Hill told TMZ that it had been a long time since the pair were seen together publicly.

In fact, their last widely photographed appearance together came at the 2021 Met Gala. Ocasio-Cortez later confirmed in May 2022 that she and Roberts were engaged.

The exact timing of their breakup remains unclear.

Ocasio-Cortez and Roberts had been together for years before taking their relationship to the next level. Their engagement was publicly known for several years, but the couple never made it to the altar.

Roberts has generally maintained a much lower profile than his famous partner. Ocasio-Cortez has also kept much of their relationship out of the public eye.

That privacy has made the revelation of their split something of a surprise to many fans and political observers.

The breakup also comes into focus because of Ocasio-Cortez’s recent decision to preserve her fertility. The congresswoman has shared videos detailing her experience with the egg-freezing process, which she described as “very daunting.”

Roberts was notably absent from her discussion of the process.

Ocasio-Cortez has spoken about receiving support from people close to her throughout the experience, but she has not publicly addressed the status of her relationship with Roberts.

A representative for Ocasio-Cortez had no comment when contacted by TMZ.

For now, it appears the longtime couple’s relationship ended well before the news became public, leaving Ocasio-Cortez to navigate a new chapter of her personal life while continuing to command plenty of attention on the political stage.

Many in DC believe that AOC will throw her hat into the presidential in 2028. And shw might wind up doing so without a potential first gentleman.