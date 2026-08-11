Kate Beckinsale Slams Body-Shamers, Explains Health Struggle Causing Gaunt Appearance, Purges Social Media

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In recent years, there has been a lot of concern and discussion regarding Kate Beckinsale’s weight loss.

Like Ariana Grande and Kelly Osbourne, she appears to be dangerously thin.

Unlike those two beloved public figures, Beckinsale says that she can explain her alarmingly gaunt features.

The talented actress revealed her health condition. She then purged her social media, wiping the slate clean.

Kate Beckinsale attends Variety’s 2024 Power Of Women: Los Angeles event on October 24, 2024. (Photo Credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

On Monday, August 10, Beckinsale shared a lengthy yet now-deleted post on her since-scrubbed Instagram account.

“As I’m sure you’re aware, anytime I post a photo of myself, I receive an enormous amount of comments,” she lamented.

Beckinsale wrote that these comments are “telling me how disgusting I look and I’m anorexic or I’m on meth or that I’ve lost so much weight.”

She even shared screenshots, sharing insight into how much she has fixated upon these comments.

The examples that Beckinsale cited accused her of using GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic and expressed overall concerns about her gaunt appearance.

“First off, I’ve lost my entire family, except my precious daughter, in a short amount of time,” Beckinsale wrote.

Both her mother and her stepfather passed away, back-to-back.

“The second thing is, I have a condition, which is an autoimmune condition called mast cell activation syndrome, and there’s another one called mast cell disease, and there’s mastocytosis,” she detailed.

“This is something that I was diagnosed with 16 years ago,” Beckinsale shared.

She recalled: “I was really, really lucky that I had an amazing GP in London who called it and sent me to, at that point, the one guy in the world in New Jersey who was the expert in that.” She called her stomach “ground zero” for her health issues.

Kate Beckinsale lost her mom, her stepdad, and nearly her whole family in a short span, and people online called her weight loss proof she's on meth pic.twitter.com/X6aCxm0i3y — Thought Catalog (@ThoughtCatalog) August 11, 2026

‘You don’t want to be the last straw for somebody’

Even so, one follower implored her to eat something.

“Having just made a several slides post about how eating could actually kill me this is a little beyond,” Beckinsale lamented.

She reminded her fans that they do not “know what’s going on in people’s lives,” even if social media makes it appear otherwise.

Additionally, Beckinsale advised that it is “not necessary for everyone to know your opinion on what somebody else’s body looks like.” Real.

“Treat people just how you’d like to be treated yourself, give people a little grace. If you don’t have anything nice to say, maybe don’t say anything,” she urged. “You don’t want to be the last straw for somebody, you don’t want to be the thing that makes them more sick, just keep going, it’s not hard.”

In August 2026, Kate Beckinsale purged her Instagram and replaced her profile image with an odd, if defiant, graphic. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Later, Kate Beckinsale was provoked by another commenter into saying that she would “delete everything except for the books I recommend.”

She was not bluffing.

Her Instagram account is no more.

Beckinsale’s profile photo is now a graphic, which reads: “‘Honey, what do you want to be when you grow up?’ ‘A threat to the new world order.’”

While we hesitate to speculate on what Beckinsale means by that, we don’t believe that she’s some sort of QAnon or Illuminati conspiracy theorist. She seems very frustrated and we hope that she feels better soon.