Blake Lively Still Not Invited to Taylor Swift’s Wedding: Is the Friendship Over?

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With Taylor Swift’s wedding to Travis Kelce fast approaching, it seems that the pop icon has not repaired one of her most infamous friendships.

Yes, despite reports that the two had buried the hatchet, it seems that Blake Lively still has not been invited to Taylor’s wedding.

Earlier reports indicated that Taylor had snubbed two of her former friends — Blake and model Karlie Kloss.

But now, Page Six is reporting that Karlie has received an invite, while Blake and husband Ryan Reynolds are still left out in the cold.

Blake Lively attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

“There hasn’t been an olive branch when it comes to their friendship,” one insider tells Page Six. “And Taylor hasn’t extended a wedding invitation to Blake.”

The falling out between Blake and Taylor began as a result of Lively’s sexual harassment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.

In his countersuit, Baldoni alleged that Blake used her friendship with Taylor as leverage to gain power over him while the two co-starred the 2024 film It Ends With Us.

The legal battle dragged on for months, and insiders say Taylor deeply resented being dragged into the drama.

One insider claimed that Taylor was “taking a break from their friendship right now,” adding:

“Taylor is really hurt by this whole situation and feels like a pawn.”

Another stated that “Taylor wants nothing to do with this whole ordeal. She has always been a loyal friend to Blake and doesn’t appreciate being thrown into this at all.”

But once a settlement had been reached, there were reports that Blake and Taylor had decided to try and revive their longstanding friendship.

Back in May, a source claimed that “everyone around Taylor is aware that Blake could attend” the ceremony, while another claimed that Lively was “slowly getting back into the fold.”

However, it seems that Taylor and Blake just weren’t able to settle their differences in time for Swift to feel comfortable inviting Lively to the wedding of the year.

Taylor and Travis have tried to keep a lid on the details of their wedding, but insiders say the reception will take place at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

It’s even been rumored that Swift and Kelce are already legally married, which is a common practice among celebs and other wealthy folks who want to tie the knot in one state but host a big, lavish ceremony in another.

Whatever the case, it seems that Blake will not be in attendance on Taylor’s big day. It’s yet another setback in what’s been a very rocky year for the actress.

Once again, It Ends With Us is proving itself to be the most ironically titled movie in Hollywood history.