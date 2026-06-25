Madison Square Garden Confirmed as Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding Venue; Bizarre …

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It’s official (kind of)!

After months of rumors and speculation, it now seems almost certain that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will exchange vows at New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden.

Yes, the permits have been filed, and the streets will be blocked off as MSG prepares to host the wedding of the year on Fourth of July weekend.

Taylor Swift attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame 55th Annual Induction and Awards Gala at Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 11, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The news has been met with giddy excitement from Swifties.

Of course, Taylor could announce that her next album will be a cover-to-cover reading of a 1991 phone book from Des Moines, Iowa and Swifties would react with giddy excitement.

The reaction from the rest of the world might best be described as one of utter bafflement.

After all, Madison Square Garden is not typically a wedding venue, and getting married in Midtown Manhattan on one of the biggest tourism weekends of the year sounds like a logistical nightmare.

Many have expressed that it’s difficult for them to even imagine a wedding in Madison Square Garden.

Permits viewed by the New York Times indicate that Taylor and Travis are expecting between 500 and 599 guests.

So who will fill those rows and rows of empty stands? Cardboard cutout seat fillers, a la live sporting events during the Covid era?

The situation has sparked some interesting conversations, including one that’s currently taking place in the comments section of a Celebitchy article about the wedding:

“Is she filming this or something? Either way, this sounds tacky as hell. I’ll be looking out for which famous people did not show up for this spectacle,” one reader wrote.

“I just don’t get it. I figured she’d gather her guests and fly them to some remote fancy resort she bought out in its entirety for the weekend. Very interested to see how this turns out. Because it all seems so odd,” another chimed.

Others are reading deeply into the choice of venue and concluding that the whole situation speaks volumes about Taylor’s character:

“She is a person that will shut down streets over a holiday weekend in midtown for her wedding. Think about that,” wrote one commenter, who went on to compare Taylor’s nuptials to Dua Lipa’s recent wedding:

“She saw Dua shut down a town square in Italy (and gave residents 1000 Euro each) and said hold my beer.”

This confirms how I’ve always felt and my suspicions about this relationship. She’s always trying to prove that her love for this man is genuine and vast,” another commented, adding:

“But it always feels empty and superficial. No one can convince me that this marriage will last more than two years. This whole thing is just over the top and tacky. Who is this spectacle really for?”

It’s possible that Travis and Taylor’s ceremony will take place elsewhere, and MSG will merely host the reception. Or vice versa!

Maybe Taylor has some big-name acts lined up to provide the music, and she’s a fan of the venue’s acoustics. Maybe she just really enjoyed watching the Knicks come back against the Spurs in the NBA Finals, and she was inspired to get married on the court!

Whatever the case, all eyes will be on Midtown next weekend!