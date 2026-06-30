Josh Duggar Moved to ANOTHER New Prison in Alleged ‘Retaliation’ by Prison …

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This past spring, Josh Duggar underwent a mysterious transfer to a new prison.

It was an act of alleged retaliation after his endless appeals campaign appeared to expose serious rule-breaking by prison staff.

Now, Josh has been moved to yet another prison.

This one is in another state. And his miserable journey isn’t over yet.

Already in custody, Josh Duggar continued to exude a smug presence when posing for mugshots. (Photo Credit: Washington County Detention Center)

Goodbye, Texas!

As we previously reported, Josh was abruptly transferred from FCI Seagoville in Texas to FMC Forth Worth.

Initially, his attorney chalked this up to a routine transfer, apparently based upon what the Bureau of Prisons had told him.

After conferring with his disgraced client, however, he changed his tune — accusing the Bureau of “retaliation.”

Josh has now been transferred out of FMC Fort Worth and, in fact, out of Texas altogether.

The fallen reality star is now being incarcerated in FTC Oklahoma City.

Beau Brindley is Josh’s current attorney.

Speaking to TMZ, he alleged that the transfers from one prison to another to another is a “punitive” measure taken by the BoP.

He says that this is retaliation for what he and Josh exposed in a court hearing.

Allegedly, correctional officers violated jailhouse rules by opening Josh’s legal mail at Seagoville.

After Josh brought it up in court — as part of his appeal, as he complained about a filing being rejected for being late — Seagoville staff told him that he would be transferred.

Upon his arrest, Josh Duggar was charged with receiving and possessing CSAM. (Photo Credit: Washington County Jail)

Unjust retaliation can happen to unsympathetic people

Additionally, Brindley alleges that Seagoville officers deleted Josh’s list of approved contacts.

These are people with whom he is permitted to be in regular communication.

Without the list, Josh was no longer allowed to contact them.

Obviously, Josh is a despicable person, even when compared to his most loathsome relatives like Jim Bob and Joseph.

But prison wrongdoings that can and do happen to vile, unsympathetic victims can also happen to good and decent people, including the wrongfully convicted.

It is probably worth noting that FTC Oklahoma City isn’t likely to be Josh’s new long-term residence.

FTC Oklahoma City is a holdover facility. That means that yet another transfer is likely in Josh’s future.

Whether they’ll keep yanking his chain — perhaps literally — by moving Josh from prison to prison until the 2030s remains unclear. It’s similarly unclear how long Brindley will act as his attorney to advocate for him.

Josh doesn’t deserve peace or happiness. But our prison system should conduct itself with honor and dignity instead of petty vindictive weirdness, which appears to be happening here.

Of course, with only Josh’s attorney’s take on what’s happening, we don’t necessarily know the truth yet.