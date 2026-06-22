Kourtney Kardashian Snubs Scott Disick, Hypes Travis Barker for Father’s Day

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Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian welcomed baby Rocky Thirteen over two years ago.

Naturally, she showered him with love an affection in a public display of affection for Father’s Day.

Of course, fans couldn’t help but noticing a major snub in the process.

Scott Disick is her ex, but he is the father of three of her kids.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

‘Baby daddy’

Kourt spent much of the weekend broadcasting her good times with her family.

On Sunday, June 21, she publicly showered Travis Barker with love.

He is her husband. He is also the father of her youngest child, 2-year-old Rocky Thirteen.

“Baby daddy,” Kourtney wrote on Instagram alongside a black heart emoji.

Notably, baby daddy is an AAVE term that is very useful — to describe a man, often who is not one’s current partner, who is the father of one’s child. Travis is her actual husband.

Sure enough, much of the content that Kourtney shared involved Travis’ parenting.

She and her family visited Lake Como, Italy back in the summer of 2025. She shared throwbacks.

(Among other things, Villa del Balbianello — which overlooks the famous lake — appears in Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones.)

Kourt’s posts showcased Travis at his most paternal, spending time with precious little Rocky.

But was there something missing from her posts? Yes. Yes there was.

Commenters were quick to note that Kourtney Kardashian has another baby daddy. (Image Credit: Instagram)

That’s a wrap on Father’s Day!

And no celebration or acknowledgment for Scott Disick, it seems.

Obviously, Kourtney is pretty famously no longer with Scott. That entanglement ended in the Beforetimes.

But Scott is not only still close with some members of her family (like Kris and Khloe), but he’s the father of three of Kourt’s kids.

Kourtney isn’t a corporation. Fathering Mason, Penelope, and Reign doesn’t give Scott a majority share or whatever.

But barring situations where a father is terrible or the exes hate each other, it’s not unusual for moms to give a shout-out to the former partner who fathered three of their kids.

Obviously, some of Kourt’s fans took to her comments to remind her that Travis is only one of the fathers in her life.

(In fact, it’s believed that some of her kids don’t care for Travis or for the marriage.)

Some say that this is just another example of Kourtney disappearing in Travis’ slender shadow.

Others, however, say that she’s just gushing about her husband and doesn’t feel the need to performatively celebrate the ex who went on a bender and boned every 19-year-old model within arm’s reach while she stayed home with the kids like an adult.

If Mason, Penelope, and Reign feel the need to celebrate Scott, they’re welcome to do so. Kourt has moved on.