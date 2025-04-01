Kourtney Kardashian Knows That You Think Justin Bieber is Her Baby Daddy

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kourtney Kardashian knows what people out there are saying, thinking and writing on social media.

She’s heard the rumor for awhile now.

But is she mad? Is she upset? Is she full of rage that some folks out there really think Justin Bieber is the father of her 10-year old son, Reign?

LOL, you guys. No!

“Kourtney doesn’t give any heed to the reports that Justin is Reign’s father,” a source told Us Weekly on April 1, adding of the reality star’s reaction:

“She thinks it’s ridiculous and laughs that people online would even believe that.”

Indeed, this seemingly insane line of thinking has gone viral enough that young Reign himself actually responded to it this week.

The 10-year old hoped to shut down the conspiracy theory via an Instagram Live shared by his stepsister Alabama Barker’s boyfriend, Scooter Jackson.

“No, he’s not. Bro, I swear, Justin Bieber is not my dad,” Reign told viewers in a clip from the stream shared on TikTok yesterday. “Scotty … Scotty … Scotty is my dad.”

This really is the truth.

Reign is the youngest of Kardashian’s three children with ex Scott Disick… including son Mason, 15, and daughter Penelope, 12. The couple famously dated on and off for nine years before ending their relationship for good in July 2015.

Having been around for a decade, Reign even did the math for those who believe this rumor about Bieber.

“I don’t know how old my mom was, but I think Justin Bieber was 16 when I got born. I don’t think my mom would do that,” he said.

Kourtney was 35 when this son was born, meaning she would have been impregnated at the time by a minor and would have actually broken the law.

There was chatter awhile back that Kardashian and Bieber were kinda sorta dating.

Bieber was around 21 years old when he was linked to Kardashian following her split from Disick.

“Justin started hanging out with Kourtney alone because she started going out more,” an insider told Us way back in December 2015. “She never really went out before, so he’s been showing her a good time.”

This same tabloid quoted an anonymous source that alleged Bieber had “bragged to friends recently that he has been hooking up with Kourtney Kardashian.”

Still. This fling would have taken place years after Reign was born.

Oddly, this is the second quasi paternity scandal that Kardashian has faced over the last several weeks.

She previously slammed talk that her son Mason has a child of his own.

“I rarely address rumors or conspiracies regarding myself or my family, but this is about my child and it feels wrong to let anyone think for a second that these lies are remotely true,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on March 2. “They are not true. Mason does not have a child.”

She added back then:

“He is a kid with feelings and a beautiful life ahead of him. Please stop spreading false narratives and spinning lives. And to all the other people making videos about my kids (who, by the way, are minors), please stop and leave them alone.”