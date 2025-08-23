Kourtney Kardashian Pregnant? Fans Spy Possible Baby Bump in Italy Selfie

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant, fans are declaring with total confidence after a recent bikini photo.

But what does Kourt herself have to say?

The mother of four has enjoyed and adventurous summer vacation with her husband. One indirect selfie may have shown more of her to fans than she intended.

Take a look for yourself and decide how you feel about the fan speculation.

Speaking to the camera on The Kardashians Season 6, Kourtney Kardashian reveals the surprise that she has cooked up for her car-loving husband. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Is Kourtney Kardashian pregnant?

Recently, Kourtney Kardashian shared a massive series of photos with fans.

In the Instagram snaps, she showed off her summer vacation trip to Italy.

“When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie,” Kourt captioned the images.

One photo in particular caught the eye of many.

Not because it was showcasing the gorgeous views of Italy, but because it was showcasing a gorgeous view of Kourtney herself.

Kourt showed off her gorgeous body in a bikini.

But some of her fans and followers speculated that she was also soft-launching a brand new pregnancy.

Explaining her nanny and how she’s spending limited time away from her baby, Kourtney Kardashian chats on The Kardashians Season 5, Episode 9. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Here is what fans (and Kourtney) are saying:

“You can tell from the bikini reflection photo kourtney is pregnant again,” proclaimed one follower.

This comment was not elsewhere on social media, but boldly appears in Kourtney Kardashian’s mentions.

The photo in question shows Kourt snapping a selfie of her own reflection, showing her bikini body and the gorgeous Mediterranean water behind her.

Replying to a fan’s confident speculation about her being pregnant, Kourtney Kardashian suggested alternative explanations for her bikini body. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Kourtney replied to the speculation that she is not only pregnant but visibly pregnant.

“Or breastfeeding, eating gelato, focaccia, pasta, not working out, and living my best damn life baby,” she listed.

Those aren’t merely a list of alternative explanations for Kourt’s figure.

It’s a description of having a wonderful time on vacation.

On the Season 5 trailer for The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian details the drastic steps required during her high-risk pregnancy. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Is there a lesson to learn from all of this?

Bikini selfie or no bikini selfie, perhaps there is a valuable lesson in all of this. Not for Kourtney Kardashian, who knows that people will speculate wildly, but for fans.

You don’t actually know if someone’s pregnant until they tell you.

And it’s super rude to speculate about someone having a baby bump right to their face. Yes, the comments under their Instagram are “right to their face.”

Talk about people behind their backs — it’s more polite. Sort of.