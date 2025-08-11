Kourtney Kardashian Mom-Shamed for Risky Move with Baby Rocky, Offers Astonishing Response

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kourtney Kardashian got an important safety reminder over the weekend.

Fans spotted her young son, Rocky, in an unsafe situation. Also, potentially, an illegal situation.

Is this urgent advice that she needed to hear? Is it mom-shaming? And is there necessarily a difference?

Kourt’s response is … actually kind of refreshing.

Speaking to the camera on The Kardashians Season 6, Kourtney Kardashian reveals the surprise that she has cooked up for her car-loving husband. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Did Kourtney Kardashian forget a major safety rule for her baby?

On Friday, August 8, Kourtney Kardashian gave fans and Instagram followers a look at her family getaway in Idaho.

Part of their adventure included boating.

Rocky, Kourt’s 21-month-old son whom she shares with husband Travis Barker, did not appear to be wearing a lifejacket.

“Food for the soul,” Kourtney wrote in the caption of the post.

Part of the chaos of our world manifests in different laws in different states, but if you’re thinking that Idaho has laws about children and lifejackets, you’re absolutely right.

We went ahead and checked with the Idaho state government.

Per the Parks & Recreation website, anyone 14 and under must wear a lifejacket — by law — unless the boat is over 19 feet in length. Even then, there are numerous legal requirements (and wearing a lifejacket is strongly advised).

Declaring his love for his baby boy, Travis Barker lifts son Rocky Thirteen Barker and holds him at the Peterson Automotive Museum in Los Angeles on ‘The Kardashians’ Season 6. (Image Credit: Hulu)

“Life jackets for children is the law it’s also common sense,” scolded one commenter.

“No life jacket???” exclaimed another. “And the Mother of the year award goes to……”

An additional commenter reprimanded:

“Not having a life jacket on your baby while in a boat is reckless and ILLEGAL.”

On The Kardashians Season 2, baby Rocky makes his Hulu debut alongside mom Kourtney Kardashian, big brothers Reign Disick and Landon Barker, and dad Travis Barker. (Image Credit: Hulu)

There is a chance that Kourtney Kardashian and her family were on a boat that was longer than 19 feet. We do not actually know if she and her family broke any laws.

Seeing the backlash, the mother of four could have ignored it.

She could have grown defensive, pointing out legal details in the Idaho statutes.

Instead, Kourt … went out and bought a lifejacket that fits her youngest son. She even gave a shout-out to the people who’d called her out.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Kourtney Kardashian showed that she’d purchased a lifejacket for her young son and even thanked those who had called her out. (Image Credit: Instagram)

It is actually shocking, in a good way, to see someone respond like this

“Update: bought a life vest that fits!” Kourtney Kardashian announced on her Instagram Story over the weekend.

“Good looking out. Honestly didn’t think about some of the dangers,” she admitted. “Thank you for making me aware.”

Kourtney added: “And hopefully this helps make other mommies aware of the dangers of certain types of boating without a life vest.”

We’ve seen public figures who are much less famous double down on reckless practices with their babies.

This is genuinely refreshing to see.