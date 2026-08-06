Perez Hilton’s Children Fled His Home Ahead of Self-Harm Incident

Reading Time: 2 minutes

As you’ve likely heard by now, Perez Hilton was hospitalized on Tuesday night following what appeared to be a mental health crisis at his home.

Hilton seemingly engaged in self-harm with a knife during a TikTok livestream, a situation that had many commenters expressing concern for his three children

Police reported that the kids were not in the home at the time, but we learned today that they fled the house just moments before their father began to harm himself.

Perez Hilton attends the 2016 MAXIM Hot 100 Party at the Hollywood Palladium on July 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Karma International )

That news comes courtesy of a statement from Hilton’s family that was posted to his website moments ago:

“Just minutes before the public livestream incident, Perez’s children, niece, and sister were inside the home,” the family wrote, adding:

“When it became clear that Perez was experiencing a severe mental health crisis and harming himself, they immediately fled to protect the children from witnessing any further trauma.

“Our highest priority right now is helping the children begin to heal from what they experienced. An important part of that process is allowing them to safely return home and begin rebuilding a sense of security and normalcy.”

Perez’s loved ones concluded with a plea for privacy, writing:

Explain to me why I’m supposed to feel sorry for @PerezHilton again? pic.twitter.com/uoXYqgl64e — Gaga Apologist (@GagaApologist) August 5, 2026

“For the children’s safety, privacy, and well-being, we respectfully ask members of the media, paparazzi, content creators, and the public to leave the area surrounding the family’s home and not return.

“Please allow his children the privacy and space they need during this unimaginably difficult time.”

While we’re sure everyone wants what’s best for Perez’s three kids — ages 13, 12, and 9 — many have pointed out that his family’s plea for privacy is somewhat ironic.

After all, Hilton made a name for himself as one of the most ruthless tabloid journalists in the game, often violating the privacy of celebrities in shocking fashion.

One such celebrity was model Ireland Baldwin, who shared her feelings toward Hilton in a scathing Instagram Story:

“Perez Hilton has [publicly] humiliated my family for years,” Ireland wrote (via Entertainment Weekly). “[He has] sexualized me from a young age, commented on my weight and body (as a child), made unforgivable comments about people in my family, drew j!zz [sic] coming out of my mom’s and friend’s mouths, and has always been a despicable human being.”

She continued, “But his children deserve better and a healthy father and I am so sad for all of them. I hope he gets the help he needs and heals.”

While it’s still unclear what may have caused the incident, insiders have indicated that Hilton has been struggling financially since relocating to Miami from Las Vegas earlier this year.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.