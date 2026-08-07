James Haven, Brother of Angelina Jolie, Comes Out at 53 After Short-Lived Marriage

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James Haven, Angelina Jolie’s brother, has come out.

This announcement comes a relatively short time after he split from his wife.

Coming out at 53 can seem like a daunting prospect.

But, for Haven, it was time to live as himself. And his wife’s commentary may surprise you.

Angelina Jolie and her brother James Haven attend the Worldwide Orphans Foundation in 2005. (Photo Credit: Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)

James Haven is coming out!

In August of 2024, Haven and his wife, The Real L Word star Romi Imbelli, separated.

They had only been married for 15 days.

In March 2025, they successfully had their marriage annulled.

During a recent livestream, Haven explained that he came out to Imbelli after their annulment.

It is important to note that the Thursday, August 6 livestream was with Imbelli. We’d say that she took it as well as expected.

Haven is gay.

“It was never about pretending to be someone else,” he explained, reflecting upon his childhood interests.

He added: “It was about letting a part of myself shine that had always been there.”

Haven went on to affirm that coming out “isn’t about becoming someone new.”

Instead, he emphasized that it is about “allowing everyone else to meet the person who has been here all along.”

He is anxious about how certain family will reaction

Not everyone comes from a family that they believe will love and accept them for being who they are.

Haven’s sister is Angelina Jolie, and she is obviously not the issue.

Their father is Jon Voight, who has become a notorious conservative and an outspoken supporter of the Trump regime over the past decade.

On Thursday, Haven expressed a hope that “family and others can choose love over fear, understanding over judgment, and connection over the beliefs that may have kept us apart.”

He aspired: “I hope they can look beyond the labels and simply see me with the same heart, the same laugh, the same soul they’ve always known.”

For her part, Imbelli was deeply supportive of her ex-husband.

“I didn’t want to see it. I didn’t want to believe” that he was gay, she explained.

“I knew it and I wanted to support you and love you,” Imbelli reasoned. “And then I didn’t want to believe it because then it would mean losing you in that capacity, which I couldn’t.”

On the stream, she affirmed that Haven will remain her “life partner” but not her spouse. “You are not my close friend. You are my love. And you happen to be gay.”

That’s actually really beautiful! It’s a good reminder that it’s never too late to come out. It can be a daunting prospect, but many aspects of your life will improve faster than you think.