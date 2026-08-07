Jax Taylor Says He's In Love With Brittany Cartwright's Friend Lori Krebs: 'You Can't Help Who You Fall In Love With'

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We’ve known for a while that Jax Taylor is dating Lori Krebs, the former publicist and close friend of his ex-wife, Brittany Cartwright.

But we figured it was just a fling. This is Jax Taylor, after all.

Of course, falling in love with Lori and launching a serious relationship is pretty much the worst thing Jax could do in this situation, so naturally, that’s exactly what he did.

Jax Taylor attends the LA art show opening night premiere party hosted by Jenna Dewan at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 19, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for LA Art Show)

Speaking with paparazzi outside a Los Angeles gym this week, Taylor didn’t hesitate when asked about Krebs.

“I love [Krebs] to death. You can’t help who you fall in love with. Everybody deserves to find happiness,” he said (via Page Six).

The former Bravo star went on to gush about the relationship, saying:

“I’m in the happiest place I’ve ever been, and I couldn’t be happier right now. My mental health has been so amazing since I’ve been with her.”

Taylor also called Krebs “the best thing that’s ever happened” to him and said the two “love each other very, very much.”

The public declaration comes just weeks after Taylor confirmed he was “taken” without identifying his new partner following the publication of vacation photos showing the pair together in Puerto Vallarta.

Taylor’s comments arrive on the heels of a very public response from Cartwright, who has made it clear she feels deeply betrayed by both her estranged husband and her former friend.

During recent interviews, Cartwright described Krebs as someone who had been like family for years, saying the publicist helped her through some of the darkest moments of her marriage before beginning a relationship with Taylor.

She has since fired Krebs and didn’t hold back when discussing the situation publicly.

Taylor acknowledged that Cartwright has “every right” to be upset, but insisted “a lot of the stuff she’s saying is untrue.”

He also argued that many of the issues she’s raising stem from years ago, pointing to the extensive rehab and mental health treatment he’s undergone since the couple separated in 2024.

“I’ve gone through countless amounts of rehab [and] countless amounts of mental health facilities,” Taylor said, adding that he believes it’s unfair for old issues to continue defining him.

Questions about the timeline have fueled much of the controversy.

Taylor and Krebs first sparked speculation back in 2024 after appearing together in social media photos, though those rumors were denied at the time.

According to a source who spoke with Page Six, however, the romantic relationship didn’t begin until several months ago.

The insider said both Taylor and Krebs were single when they got together and that their relationship developed naturally while Krebs supported Taylor through his struggles with substance abuse and mental health.

“This is the first relationship he’s been in sober,” the source claimed, adding that Taylor is “taking it very seriously.”

Krebs has not commented publicly on the relationship. She’s a publicist, after all, so she probably knows what sort of PR headaches will come with dating Jax.