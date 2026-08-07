Kelly Clarkson & Kids Grieve Brandon Blackstock 1 Year After Tragic Death

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On August 7, 2025, Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, passed away.

He was only 48.

Now, the former American Idol contestant is working to help their young children cope.

It is the one-year anniversary of his passing. That milestone cuts deep.

Brandon Blackstock and honoree Kelly Clarkson attend BillboardÂ’s Women in Music 2017. (Photo Credit: Rachel Murray/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

‘Kelly has done everything she can to be there’

Brandon Blackstock died after a battle with melanoma that ultimately claimed his life.

One year later, Page Six reports that “It’s been an incredibly emotional year for Kelly and the kids.”

River, their daughter, is 12. Remington or “Remy,” their son, is 10.

“Losing a parent at such a young age is something no child should ever have to go through,” the insider opined.

The source added: “Kelly has done everything she can to be there for River and Remy as they’ve navigated that loss.”

“Her focus has been making sure they feel loved, supported, and as stable as possible,” the insider described.

The source added that this is “while giving them the space to grieve in their own way.”

Loss is difficult at any age, but children usually have fewer coping mechanisms than adults when it comes to accepting the change.

Losing a parent like this can alter a child’s trajectory in life, changing how they view relationships and more.

There is no one-size-fits-all approach to healthy grieving. But, in most cases, giving someone space to process is a good idea.

They were married for nearly 7 years before the split

Clarkson and Blackstock’s marriage did not end on a high note. Nor did it end quickly.

In June of 2020, Clarkson filed to divorce her husband after just shy of seven years of marriage.

Some declared that their marriage was a pandemic casualty. Some bonds grew closer during lockdowns and social distancing, while others found that without work and hobbies, they did not really like their partners.

In Clarkson and Blackstock’s case, they locked into a lengthy legal battle that lasted for years.

It was not until March 2022 that they settled disputes on spousal support, custody of their kids, and of course the contentious Montana ranch. Only then did they finalize their divorce.

As many of us recall, Clarkson postponed her Vegas residency in light of what was, at the time, merely a report of her ex-husband’s illness.

Exes though they were, he was still the father of her children.

Since his passing, she has shared her own grief and even made public tributes to her ex in the form of changed song lyrics and more.

Her children are not public figures and their mourning remains a private matter.

But we hope that they are able to process this loss in a healthy manner, with emotional support and patience. Grief is not an easy thing or a linear experience.