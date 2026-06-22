Erika Kirk Pays Tribute to Charlie on First Father’s Day Since His Passing

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Sunday marked the first Father’s Day since Charlie Kirk was shot and killed in September of last year.

And his widow, Erika Kirk, marked the occasion with a heartbreaking tribute to the late father of two.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Erika reflected on the pain of celebrating the holiday without Charlie while also honoring the legacy he left behind for their two young children.

Erika Kirk speaks during the memorial service for her husband, political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

“Happy Father’s Day to the best daddy,” she wrote alongside family photos and videos featuring Charlie with their daughter and son.

She went on to say that she “still wrote you your letter,” suggesting that this was an annual Father’s Day tradition in the Kirk family.

“They miss you. I miss you. I just can’t help but thank you, endlessly today. Thank you for loving us so well. Thank you for making me a wife and a mother,” Erika wrote, adding:

“Thank you for our two precious babies that carry pieces of you with them. Thank you for all the times you’ve prayed over our family.

“Thank you for living your life in such a way to be an incredible example to other Fathers. Thank you for all the sacrifices you’ve made. You will forever be an extraordinary father. Forever.

“Today in our hearts we celebrate you like your favorite TPUSA AmFest 2024 walkout.

“You’d always say more fog, more sparklers, more bass and then next with the babies in our arms walking off stage. Our love was integrated, and that is how it’ll remain.”

The post quickly drew an outpouring of support from followers, many of whom offered prayers and words of encouragement as the family continues to navigate an unimaginable loss.

Charlie’s death shocked supporters across the country and left Erika raising the couple’s two children on her own.

Since then, Erika has frequently used social media to share memories of her husband while documenting her family’s grieving process.

She has also spoken publicly about the difficulty of moving forward without the man she once described as “the love of my life.”

Despite the heartbreak, Erika has repeatedly emphasized her faith and her determination to preserve Charlie’s memory for their children. Following his death, she stepped into a leadership role at Turning Point USA and vowed to continue the work that meant so much to her husband.

Father’s Day served as another painful reminder of what the family has lost, but it was also a celebration of what remains.

Through photographs, memories, and stories shared with their children, Erika made it clear that Charlie’s presence continues to be felt long after his passing.

And while this first Father’s Day without him was undoubtedly difficult, she appears determined to ensure that her children never forget the father who loved them so deeply.