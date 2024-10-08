Travis Barker Accused of “Controlling” Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their first child together last year. And of course, we’re thrilled for the couple.
However, some of the ostensibly sweet details that have emerged in the months since have left fans feeling … troubled.
Now, a growing number of Kourt’s followers are raising the alarm — and calling out Travis as “controlling.”
A while back, we reported that Travis and Kourtney’s baby name would likely be “Rocky.”
Then, just days before welcoming their son, Travis confirmed the news. It’s a name that he had discussed in the past.
The couple’s first child together is named Rocky Thirteen.
Travis likes the name “Rocky” because that is the name of his favorite musician. Specifically, the guitarist for Suicidal Tendencies.
Thirteen is simply Travis’ favorite number. That’s sensible — it’s a great number!
“I like Rocky 13,” he previously told his teenage daughter, Alabama. “That’s the name that’s just been going through my head lately.”
So, the wee lad’s name is Rocky Thirteen Barker.
That sounds harmless enough, even if “Rocky” sounds like a name that one would give to a puppy. We’ve heard much worse.
So what’s the issue? Well … it all comes down to how all three parts of the name come from only one of the parents.
“Travis is controlling in my opinion,” opined one Reddit denizen.
“He’s the one who named their son,” the redditor reasoned, “based on his interests.” And not on Kourtney’s.
“Idc if Kravis fans will start to attack me for this,” the social media user continued, “but this is giving major red flags.”
“Like both Kourtney and Travis’s wedding was all based off his vibe,” the Reddit user described.
“And,” that redditor concluded, “Kourtney changed her whole wardrobe to match his style.”
Certainly, we have seen Kourtney’s sense of style evolve into a “rocker” vibe. Even in maternity photos.
“Her allowing this baby’s name to be Rocky Thirteen will confirm for me that he is controlling,” a commenter noted.
“Rocky, that’s one thing. Not my vibe, and not the real Kourtney’s vibe, but I could see it,” this second redditor noted. “THIRTEEN? Baby, this ain’t stranger things!!!!”
Another commented: “Yeah I don’t like that the new kid’s name is completely Travis’s interest. Kourt was the only one that had normal names for her kids and then Barker wanted Rocky 13.” (Point of order: Kourtney has a son named Reign)
“He seems very controlling,” another Reddit user worried. “And the only reason why Kourtney accepts it, is because to her he loves and is devoted to her.”
If you’ll pardon the pun, the months since the baby’s birth have been a bit … rocky.
Insiders have suggested that Kourtney’s elder kids are not fond of Travis.
And there was one incident in which Kourtney was forced to leave Rocky behind during a trip to Australia.
There’s no reason to believe that she did so at Travis’ behest, but fans have jumped to that conclusion. Because too often the more dramatic explanation is preferable to the accurate one.