Kim Kardashian Wants to ‘Outshine’ Taylor Swift With Her Next Wedding: Report

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Now that the dust has settled from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding, we can discuss the event’s broader impact on celebrity culture.

After all, this was unlike anything we had seen before. In the past, celebs sought privacy on their big day, but Taylor and Travis closed down blocks in Midtown Manhattan on a holiday weekend.

Naturally, that approach appealed to other stars who really love the spotlight — including (allegedly) Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

As you may recall, Kim and Taylor have been feuding for about a decade, and one source claims that Kim has become fixated on one-upping her rival with a superior wedding.

For the record, Kim is not currently engaged, but she is dating Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton.

And it seems that she’s already dreaming of a ceremony that would make Tay and Trav’s look like a drive-thru nuptial at a 24-hour chapel in Vegas.

“Kim’s madly in love, and she says Lewis has told her he feels the same way,” a source close to the situation tells Radar Online, adding:

“What’s more, she says that when she and Lewis get married, there’s no reason they can’t throw a wedding just as big and star-studded as Taylor’s.”

The source added that Kim wouldn’t be getting married just to show up Taylor — but that would be a nice bonus.

“Kim isn’t trash-talking Taylor anymore,” said the source.

“But she’d be lying if she said she wasn’t envious of [Swift’s wedding]. She’s now dreaming up ways she and Lewis can top it.”

Kim is also a billionaire, so expense wouldn’t be an issue. But apparently, the guest list is where Kim really plans to outshine Tay.

“Between Kim and Lewis, they know just about everyone worth knowing,” said the insider.

“Kim insists they could easily pull together a guest list of a thousand people, if not more. She would absolutely love the satisfaction of outdoing Taylor.”

Besting your rival seems like a bad reason to get married, but what do we know?

After all, this would be Kim’s fourth wedding, so she’s clearly more of an expert on these matters than we are.