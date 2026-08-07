North West Drops ‘Aishite’ Music Video, Receives VERY Mixed Reaction Online

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North West has dropped her new music video!

Just one week after abruptly canceling her tour mere days before it was set to begin, she’s offering no explanations.

Instead, she’s offering an unsettling new music video.

Fans of her EP, which she released earlier this year, already know the song.

Kim Kardashian and North West speak onstage on April 23, 2023. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Daily Front Row)

This is much better than your average middle schooler’s first music video

North has released the “Aishite” music video.

The video, which has both a retro filter over much of it, shows North wandering the ruins of an abandoned school.

We see her sporting turquoise hair, facial piercings, and black teeth — a familiar look, at this point.

There is imagery of blood dripping, and she drops in and out of focus. Her face is not always visible.

Many have accurately compared the video’s aesthetics to a horror anime. That is extremely age-appropriate, given that North is 13.

“Just love me / Everyone betrays me,” North sings at one point.

“Can’t be no one’s friend,” she laments in other lyrics.

“I can’t let nobody in,” North then affirms, completing the rhyme.

This edgy song comes from her debut EP, as we mentioned.

N0rth4ever released on May 1 of this year. Many songs touch upon her status as a child born into celebrity.

Is this a cry for help?

Numerous comments on social media, even under the video itself, as if North is trying to reach the outside world with her lyrics and imagery.

Many adults find this sort of imagery disturbing when coming from a 13-year-old.

We have to emphasize that this, like North’s controversial fashion choices, is actually super normal for her age.

Developmentally, North is at an age where she pursues her own aesthetics and listens to her own music. (In her case, as a nepo baby, she also makes her own, but that’s not so standard.)

Her dark kawaii Hot Topic vibes are much more typical for a 13-year-old than the enormous wealth and involuntary fame into which she was born as the child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

As for the tour, we still don’t have any real answers.

North had been scheduled to kick off her Kimokawaii tour with rapper Molly Santana on Wednesday, August 5.

On her July 30 Instagram Story, North simply said: “Sadly it isn’t happening anymore.”

This could mean anything from scheduling conflicts to being grounded to some sort of security concern to insufficient ticket sales.

Perhaps this music video, and others, will set the stage for a bigger and better tour in the future — one that really happens.