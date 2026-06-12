Did Kailyn Lowry FIRE Lindsie Chrisley From Their Podcast? Jenelle Evans Thinks So

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Earlier this spring, Lindsie Chrisley’s DUI arrest showed that things aren’t quite right with her.

Considering her family and her latest boyfriend, that was no surprise.

Kailyn Lowry explained that Lindsie is taking a little break from their podcast. We hope that she’s getting the help that she needs.

Jenelle Evans, however, says that Kail is hiding the truth. Did she kick Lindsie off of their shared podcast?

Kailyn Lowry attends Us Weekly And Pluto TV’s: Reality TV Stars Of The Year at The Highlight Room on October 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

She’s ‘taking time to heal’

On a recent episode of the Coffee Convos podcast, Kailyn confirmed that Lindsie will no longer be her special guest on the “Fatherless Behavior” podcast tour.

Now, this is not a huge surprise.

Lindise’s May 24 DUI arrest made plenty of headlines, after all.

Kail explained that her co-host is “taking time to heal and kind of sort of reevaluate whatever it is she’s going to do next.”

To be clear, Kailyn did not at any point say that this was some sort of deliberate uncoupling due to the arrest or whatever.

Podcaster and former reality TV personality Lindsie Chrisley posed for her mugshot over Memorial Day weekend 2026. (Photo Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office)

Jenelle Evans is saying that she would have used the bad press — a topic with which she is intimately familiar — to drive up podcast numbers.

“Honestly, if that was me, and Lindsie got a DUI, I wouldn’t have kicked Lindsie off the podcast,” she said on an ill-advised TikTok Live.

Jenelle added: “I literally would be like, ‘This is gonna be used for our advantage.’

“Like, I feel like lots of people have got DUIs before,” Jenelle commented, calling back memories of Deavon Clegg’s allegations about her endangering her kids with impaired driving.

She continued: “No, it’s not great that she got a DUI, but hopefully she learns from it, but then she can talk about it.”

‘You’re not good enough for Kail’

According to Jenelle, Kail ditched Lindsie as soon as she caught some heat. Does that sound likely?

“If your reputation’s not good enough, you’re not good enough for Kail, you know,” she claimed. (This line in particular really, really seems like projection.)

Jenelle then claimed that her erstwhile fellow Teen Mom castmate had “said or told everyone that Lindsie’s off the podcast now.”

She then harped upon a familiar story, saying that she’d be happy to be cohosts with Lindsie.

Notably, Jenelle has previously claimed that she and Lindsie nearly collaborated on a podcast. Lindsie denied the claim at the time, calling it “outlandish.”

Taking to Facebook on June 10, 2026, Kailyn Lowry debunked rumors about her podcast. (Image Credit: Facebook)

Taking to Facebook, of all places, Kailyn made it clear that she “didn’t kick Lindsie off the pod.”

In fact, it doesn’t sound like she could, even if she wanted to.

“She is still 50 [percent] owner,” Kail clarified.

Kailyn removed her list of podcasts from her Instagram bio to make it easier for fans to purchase tickets to her upcoming tour.

“There’s nothing else to it,” she confirmed. “Just wanted to clear those things up.”