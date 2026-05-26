Lindsie Chrisley Booked on DUI Over Holiday Weekend, Plans to Fight the Charges

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Oh no!

Over the holiday weekend, Lindsie Chrisley was booked and released on a DUI charge.

She says that her driving was the result of another driver’s antics.

Lindsie plans to contest the charge in court.

Podcaster and former reality TV personality Lindsie Chrisley posed for her mugshot over Memorial Day weekend 2026. (Photo Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office)

She was booked on speeding, serving, and allegedly driving under the influence

TMZ reports that, over the Memorial Day long weekend, Lindsie was arrested in Georgia.

On Saturday, May 23, she was pulled over on suspicion of a DUI.

At that time, an officer made the determination to arrest the podcaster and former reality TV personality.

Lindsie was then jailed before being released on bond early on Sunday morning.

Sometimes, public figures seek a plea and reduced charges after a DUI, perhaps putting out a statement. What’s Lindsie’s next move?

Lindsie spoke to TMZ to explain what went down — and what she plans to do about it.

“I got pulled over speeding past a car on a two lane road,” she confirmed.

Lindsie explained that this was “because they almost hit an animal and I was trying to miss hitting them and whatever the animal was.”

In other words, she is saying that her driving was not to blame — that she was responsibly navigating around a speeding car in order to avoid a collision.

Additionally, Lindsie told TMZ that she was released pretty much immediately after her arrest. She intends to fight the charge in court.

It’s been a complicated spring for the former reality star

Lindsie has been through a lot, and we don’t just mean coming from a notorious family and all that they put her through.

As we recently reported, she and her ex, David Landsman, had a nasty breakup.

Police were called.

Though Landsman accused Lindsie of punching him in the face, presenting an injury near his eyes, police observed multiple injuries on Lindsie.

Upon looking at the evidence, officers arrested Landsman for aggravated assault — including strangulation.

Lindsie’s charges include speeding, swerving, and the alleged DUI.

Now, her explanation accounts for both the speed and manner in which she was driving at the time.

If police tested and conclusively found that she was driving under the influence, that could be an added challenge.

Another driver avoiding striking an animal could explain the rest, but not that.

But we’re glad that, whatever happened, no one appears to have been hurt.