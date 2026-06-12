James Kennedy Reveals Much Younger Girlfriend Who Got Pregnant 4 Months Into Dating

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He might not be a reality star anymore, but James Kennedy remains messy enough to fuel a dozen seasons of a Bravo show.

As we previously reported, Kennedy is expecting his first child with his current girlfriend.

There’s nothing inherently messy about that news (well, unless you consider how recently Kennedy was arrested for allegedly assaulting his previous girlfriend), but the more we learn about this situation, the ickier it gets.

James Kennedy attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for MTV)

Until today, we didn’t know anything about James’ baby mama.

But now, the troubled ex-Vanderpump Rules star has identified her as 23-year-old North Carolina native Jordan Meyers.

“We are thrilled to share that Jordan and I are expecting our first child together,” Kennedy said in a statement issued to People on Friday.

“We have previously kept our relationship out of the public eye, and this is the first time we’re sharing it publicly,” he continued, adding:

“We wanted to keep things personal while we were building our relationship together, and we’ve shared this news privately with close friends and family for some time now.”

“The second I met James, we instantly felt such a strong spark between us,” Meyers chimed in.

Jordan went on to reveal that she and James met on Instagram,

“We initially connected on Instagram and then met in person at one of his shows. I’m from North Carolina, so I went to visit James for what was supposed to be ‘three days,’ which has now turned into eight months together,” she said, adding:

“Watching our love grow and preparing to become parents together has been the most incredible experience,” adds Meyers.

Now, Jordan is 11 years James’ junior, which is not a massive age gap, but the fact that a dude in his mid-thirties was chatting up fans in their early twenties on social media? Well, it might not do any favors for his battered public image.

Just four months after the couple started dating, Jordan became pregnant.

“As we prepare for this next chapter, it felt like the right moment to share it more widely,” James said of the couple’s decision to go public.

“This is an incredibly special and meaningful time for us, and we feel deeply grateful to be stepping into this new chapter surrounded by love and support from our family and friends,” he said, adding:

“It’s been a grounding and exciting part of our lives, and we’re looking forward to everything ahead. As we get ready to welcome our baby, we’re focused on embracing all of the joy, growth, and change that comes with becoming parents.”

“I’m so excited for all the beautiful memories still to come — we are already so in love with our little one!” Meyers added.

James’ previous relationship drama has been well-documented. But the controversial DJ swears he’s changed his ways.

Of course, Jax Taylor said the same thing, and look how that turned. Anyway! Wishing theste two all the best. People really can change, and we hope that James has done the necessary work.