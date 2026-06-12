Austin Metcalf’s Father Calls Karmelo Anthony ‘Coward’ and …

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The conviction of Karmelo Anthony just gained a disturbing new layer of controversy.

Just days after Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in prison, the father of slain teen Austin Metcalf took to social media to share his thoughts on the verdict.

And instead of offering his condolences to Karmelo’s parents or calling for compassion and empathy, as many hoped he would, Jeff Metcalf is stoking the flames of racial hatred.

Karmelo Anthony posed for a new mugshot before beginning his lengthy sentence. (Collin County)

During an appearance on Sarah Fields’ “JinxedSip” podcast, Metcalf unleashed a tirade of anger, much of it laden with truly shocking bigotry.

Metcalf began by calling out Karmelo’s father, saying, “Andrew Anthony, you’re a p–sy and a coward, and you raised one.”

He then turned his attention to Karmelo’s mother, saying:

“Kala, you drunk b–ch. What did you do to that boy to make him stab somebody? My God, what kind of mother are you?

Austin then turns his attention to someone named Kevin Hayes, who allegedly wanted to fight him.

Watch full video on TMZ

He refers to Hayes as “the only one in your family without a record,” then says, “I guess that’s something to brag about in your culture.”

It’s at that point that the rant becomes even more explicitly racist:

“You people hang your hat on the dumbest shit I’ve ever seen,” Metcalf seethes.

“Let me make something racist up so y’all can go viral. I got a new name for ‘Melo … How about ‘Watermelon Felon?’ How’s that one strike you?”

Metcalf then taunts Kala and Andrew about Karmelo’s future:

“I hope he enjoyed his first night in that cell last night. Because he’s gonna have many nights to think about what the f–k he did.

Metcalf then makes a rather dubious claim, saying:

The mug shot of accused murderer Karmelo Anthony. (Collin County)

“I forgave him so that I don’t carry the hate and the anger. So that I don’t get ate up. Like cancer, it kills you from the inside.

“So when people ask me, ‘How can you forgive him?’ If I didn’t, I would’ve wound up killing him and going to prison myself.”

When discussing the Anthony case, it’s important to bear in mind that we’re talking about two sets of parents consumed by grief over two promising young lives cut short.

Austin Metcalf is dead at the age of 17. Karmelo Anthony will be nearly 40 before he’s even eligible for parole.

All of this over a momentary altercation at a high school track meet.

The situation is almost unfathomably tragic, and despite his claims to the contrary, we have no doubt that Jeff Metcalf is consumed with outrage over the senseless circumstances of his son’s death.

But none of that gives him the excuse to make the situation even more horrific and dangerous by encouraging racial hatred toward the Anthony family.

The reaction to Metcalf’s comments has been predictably negative, but sadly, he’s already found quite a few supporters in the darker corners of social media.

In other words, he has succeeded in making a horrific situation even worse.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.